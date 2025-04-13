Wild Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Steelers Land Franchise QB for T.J. Watt

In the social media age, it’s possible to find a fan in favor of any kind of transaction. But as of April 13, a majority of Steelers Nation is probably not in favor of the Pittsburgh Steelers parting ways with All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt.

Some of fans, though, might change their tune if a Watt trade could result in acquiring a franchise quarterback.

Former NFL player Chris Canty proposed the possibility during an ESPN radio appearance on Friday. Canty argued the Steelers could pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in a trade involving Watt.

“Using T.J. Watt as a way to be able to pry Brock Purdy from San Francisco,” Canty said on ESPN Radio’s UnSportsmanLike, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “The 49ers gutted at defense, being able to add some help for Fred Warner and Nick Bosa. T.J. Watt in that group. [Robert] Saleh now back there as the defensive coordinator.

“[The 49ers] got the 11th overall pick, so they can presumably draft a quarterback if they don’t have to give up that pick in the trade. I don’t know how the 49ers say no to that.”

Watt has been the subject of trade rumors over the last few days because of a cryptic social media picture he posted on his Instagram story Wednesday. The photo was of Watt holding up two fingers in a “peace” sign.

Some pundits have interpreted the photo as Watt saying goodbye to the Steelers because potential contracts talks between the two sides are not going well.

Why Steelers Would Be Interested in Brock Purdy

The Steelers wanted Aaron Rodgers to be their short-term solution at quarterback this offseason before finding a more permanent solution. Rodgers may still sign this year. In fact, NFL insiders have repeated indicated that the signs point to that happening.

However, it still hasn’t happened yet. With the Steelers reportedly having made Rodgers an offer about a month ago, it’s worth wondering how much the veteran quarterback really wants to play for Pittsburgh.

Trading for Purdy would end the Steelers needing to wait for an answer from Rodgers. It also should finish the team’s long-term quarterback search.

Since Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers have started five quarterbacks in three seasons. Four of those signal callers, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph, have posted winning records in the regular season.

But the Steelers haven’t won the AFC North since 2020 or a playoff game since January 2017.

In three NFL seasons, Purdy has posted a 23-13 regular season record. During the 2023 season, he led the 49ers to a NFC championship.

Last year, Purdy completed 65.9% of his passes for 3,864 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Purdy has averaged 8.9 yards per attempt in his career and posted 8.5 yards per pass last season.

Could the Steelers Really Trade T.J. Watt?

Franchise quarterbacks like Purdy aren’t usually available. There’s really nothing to suggest Purdy is on the trade market this offseason either other than the quarterback is coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign with a 6-9 record.

So, in all likelihood, it would have to take something such as departing with Watt for the 49ers to consider a deal involving Purdy.

Watt turned 30 last season and is entering the final year of his current contract. Before last week, all indications were the Steelers and edge rusher were going to agree to another long-term deal to keep him in Pittsburgh.

Watt’s Instagram post, though, suggested to some that contract talks are not going well.

“I think we can safely say that contract negotiations between T.J. Watt and the Steelers are not off to a rip-roaring start,” Rapoport on Thursday’s Good Morning, Football, via Steelers Depot’s Joe Clark.. “Doesn’t mean they won’t get there; they’ve gotten there before.”

It’s possible Watt wants to become the highest-paid NFL defender again. His contract extension in 2021 gave him that title.

But with Myles Garrett signing an extension with the Cleveland Browns this offseason, the price to make Watt the highest-paid NFL defender is now more than $40 million per season.

Steelers writers who follow the team daily such as Mark Kaboly and Noah Strackbein still predict the team to sign Watt to a new extension. But the negotiations are not going to be drama free.

If negotiations continue to be a struggle and the Steelers really could shop Watt for a franchise quarterback, a trade could begin to make sense.