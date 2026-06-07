Steelers’ Nick Herbig Gets Shade From Chiefs TE Travis Kelce After Extension

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce might need to help chip Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Nick Herbig the next time the two teams play. But Kelce will have to learn who Herbig is first.

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, the tight end didn’t appear to know who Herbig was when his brother mentioned the news of Herbig’s contract extension.

“Nick Herbig. Nick Herbig,” said Travis. “It doesn’t ring a bell.”

“This is legit? Who is this guy?”

After Jason described Herbig and his career with the Steelers, Travis recalled who he was.

“I know exactly who you’re talking about. In my mind, he’s a badger. He’s everywhere. Smart player. Got the motor …

“Congrats to the big dog on making a [expletive] $100 mil.”

Herbig received a 4-year, $100 million extension from the Steelers this week. Jason reported on the podcast that Herbig is now the highest-paid player in NFL history who isn’t a starter.