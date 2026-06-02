Steelers Give Nick Herbig Monster Deal With Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers locked up star edge rusher Nick Herbig for the foreseeable future. According to Adam Schefter, the deal is worth up to $100 million over four years and includes $42 million of guaranteed money.

Herbig was in the midst of a contract dispute and became the third edge rusher to sign a deal recently after T.J. Watt inked a three-year, $123 million deal before training camp last summer while Alex Highsmith is entering the penultimate campaign of a four-year, $68 million deal he agreed to back in July 2023.

Nick Herbig Deal Could Lead To Major Trade

Herbig was a 2023 fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin and has since established himself as a mainstay on the Pittsburgh defense. In 2025, the 24-year-old logged 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles while seeing the field for 60 percent of the team’s defensive snaps when available.

Sports Illustrated’s Jack Markowski wrote that a trade that involving T.J. Watt or Alex Highsmith is now much more likely.

“Herbig isn’t going anywhere now, but his new deal makes a Watt or Highsmith trade far more feasible,” Markowski wrote. “The Steelers can certainly afford to keep all three or else they likely wouldn’t have extended Herbig, but perhaps they’ll look to pick up resources and improve in other areas of their roster by sending away Watt or Highsmith now that Herbig is in it for the long haul.”

Markowski believes that Highsmith is the more likely trade candidate.

“Highsmith is the more logical trade candidate because he has less years and money remaining than Watt, but he just led the team in sacks with 9.5 during the 2025 campaign and is one of the most talented players on Pittsburgh’s roster,” Markowski wrote. “Watt seems to be on the downswing, but he was just an AP Defensive Player of the Year finalist in 2024 and is still an impactful, No. 1-type pass rusher at 31-years-old. Plus, finding a taker for his contract if he were ever made available for trade would be easier said than done.”

All Eyes On Patrick Graham

The Steelers will be turning to their new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to get the most out of the star studded defense. Graham spent the last four seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Steelers Now writer Jobe Morrison believes the pressure is now on Graham.

“Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will be responsible for maximizing the potential of a talented defensive unit,” Morrison wrote. “That task extends beyond the secondary and starts with a deep and talented pass-rushing group. With Herbig now under contract long-term, Graham will have three high-level edge rushers at his disposal.”

Herbig is just one of many contracts that the Steelers will have to make decisions on according to Morrison.

“The Steelers must also make future decisions regarding other members of the 2023 draft class, including Benton and Joey Porter Jr. Given their importance to the team’s core, it would not be surprising to see extension talks progress at some point this summer.”

The Steelers continue mandatory minicamp through June fourth.