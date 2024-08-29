LB Nick Herbig Delivers Message to Steelers Coaches: ‘I’d Love To Do That’

Second-year edge rusher Nick Herbig has improved his position on the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart. So, it’s possible he could play a lot more during the 2024 season than he did in his rookie campaign.

But it’s also possible Herbig could play more due to the Steelers deploying 3-outside linebacker sets. The team experimented with that formation a little during training camp.

While Herbig argued it’s not his decision whether the Steelers use that defensive set in the regular season, he would clearly relish the opportunity.

“I’m not sure. That’s really out of my jurisdiction,” Herbig said while appearing on The Steel Here podcast, via Steelers Depot’s Matthew Marczi. “That’s really on TA [Teryl Austin] and Mike [Tomlin], the coaches, what they want to do with me.

“Obviously, I’d love to do that, but we’ll see what happens. Right now, I’m just working on my punt protections, figuring out this new kickoff.”

Herbig currently sits at No. 3 on Pittsburgh’s outside linebacker depth chart behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Nick Herbig Impressive During NFL Preseason

A big reason why 3-outside linebacker formations is a possibility for the Steelers is because of how well Herbig played during the preseason.

According to Pro Football Focus, Herbig was Pittsburgh’s best defensive player in the preseason, earning a 93.1 overall grade. Herbig excelled the most at pressuring quarterbacks, posting a 92.6 pass rushing grade.

Herbig did well in more traditional statistics too. He had 4 sacks, 1 quarterback hit, 1 hurry, and 3 tackles while playing just 33 snaps.

After the team’s preseason finale, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin all but said the defense has to find snaps for Herbig.

“We’re going to find a role for a guy like that, whether he’s a starter or not,” Tomlin told reporters on August 24. “He’s got an opportunity to be significant.”

Herbig only played 191 defensive snaps last season, but he made the most of those opportunities. He recorded 27 combined tackles, including 5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 3 quarterback hits and 2 forced fumbles.

At PFF, Herbig posted an 80.7 overall grade. Again, his best category was the pass rushing grade.

Will Herbig Eventually Replace Alex Highsmith?

Barring injury, the best way for Herbig to play a lot in 2024 or even 2025 may be with 3-outside linebacker sets. That’s because the Steelers have Watt and Highsmith signed through next fall.

However, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac suggested that could change if Herbig continues to perform like he did in the preseason.

“I think they need to find a way to get [Nick Herbig] on the field even more,” Dulac wrote in a fan chat on August 27. “I think eventually, he forces Alex Highsmith out.”

Highsmith signed a 4-year, $68 million extension that didn’t begin until 2024. So, in all likelihood, the Steelers will have to trade Highsmith to move Herbig into a starting role.

“If they need to open a spot for someone, it’s going to be Highsmith’s, not Watt’s,” wrote Marczi. “Eventually, perhaps in 2025, perhaps 2026, perhaps 2027, it’s plausible that they could move on from Highsmith to allow Herbig the role and salary he merits.

“And that’s an assumption about him being as good as he loos with full-starter reps in the regular season.”

However, that’s a question to be answered down the road. Watt and Highsmith are Pittsburgh’s starting edge rushers this season. Herbig will provide depth.

If Herbig gets his wish, he will get a chance to play on the field with Watt and Highsmith too.