Former Day 3 Pick Impressing at Steelers Offseason Workouts

Some pundits have argued the Pittsburgh Steelers are a team that could add edge rushing depth this summer before training camp. That’s essentially what they did last year, signing veteran Markus Golden on May 24. But second-year edge rusher Nick Herbig appears to be making such a move less of a priority.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko replied to an answer in a fan chat on June 6 that Herbig has looked much improved during offseason workouts this year.

“He should be primed for a bigger role in Year 2,” Batko wrote of Herbig. “My own personal observation from OTAs is that he looks more like an NFL edge rusher now than when he showed up a year ago.

“I think the plan is for Herbig to ascend to that significant third outside linebacker role now that Markus Golden is gone. He should be ready for it.”

Herbig dressed for all 17 regular season games and the team’s playoff contest last season. But he didn’t play much on defense, lining up for 191 defensive snaps. Herbig also played 352 snaps on special teams.

In a way, it was good news Herbig didn’t play a lot. He didn’t play because T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith were healthy (until the season finale).

But the Steelers can’t count on Watt and Highsmith playing in every regular season game again, which makes the third edge rusher on the roster very valuable.

Nick Herbig in More Ideal Shape Than Rookie Season

Saying Herbig is in a lot better shape now than last year probably sells short the work he put in ahead of his rookie campaign.

But this offseason, Herbig underwent the body transformation a lot of young men desire — body recomposition.

“I don’t want to say I put on weight, but just trying to lean my body out — get rid of all the excess fat and stuff I didn’t need last season,” said Herbig said, via Batko.

The outside linebacker told Batko that he still weighs the same — between 235-240 pounds — despite adding more muscle this offseason.

The Steelers hope that will allow Herbig to make a sizable leap during his second season. Last year, he had 27 combined tackles, including 5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Herbig Learning From T.J. Watt to be Next Great Steelers Edge Rusher

When Watt finishes his career, he could be remembered as the greatest pass rusher in Steelers history. There arguably isn’t a better edge rusher for Herbig to learn from in order to develop.

But Herbig is still taking a different NFL path, one much more similar to past great Steelers edge rushers.

Watt arrived in the league as a first-round pick with the pedigree of being J.J. Watt’s brother. But before the Steelers drafted Watt at No. 30 overall in 2017, the team actually had a rich history of developing edge rushers, not landing more natural talent.

An original member of the Steel Curtain, defensive end L.C. Greenwood was a 10th round pick in 1969. In the 1980s and 1990s, the Steelers landed Greg Lloyd and Kevin Green in the fifth round or later.

Jason Gildon and Joey Porter, both of whom remain inside the top 10 on Pittsburgh’s all-time sacks list, were drafted in the third round. Highsmith was also a third-round selection.

James Harrison, who is second on the Steelers sacks list, was an undrafted free agent.

It wouldn’t at all be surprising if Pittsburgh developed Herbig to follow in the footsteps of those previous stars. And unless the Steelers target edge rushing depth this summer, the team could use Herbig making a leap in his quality of play this year.