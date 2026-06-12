Newly Paid Steelers Star Reveals His Goals for 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently signed up-and-coming edge-rusher Nick Herbig to a four-year contract extension worth up to $100 million. At just 24 years of age, Herbig has proven during his young Steelers career that he has all the potential in the world to be great. He will now be the future at the position in the Steel City.

On Thursday, during an interview on NFL Network’s The Insiders, Herbig revealed both what he is personally working on and what the team has its eyes set on this year. He wouldn’t be a Steeler if a Super Bowl wasn’t at the top of his wish list.

Pittsburgh Steelers Look to Utizile Nick Herbig More

Here is what Herbig had to say during the interview about what part of his game he has been working on:

“Just working on expanding my role as more than just coming off the bench all the time and being more of a leader. Being vocal. Trying to help the team anyway I can to win because obviously we’ve been in a drought in Pittsburgh if we’re being completely honest. We need to get back to that Lombardi Trophy, back to those rings that Pittsburgh is known for. So just trying to help the team any way I can, and whatever Coach McCarthy asks of me, I’m willing to do.”

Not only is Herbig on the rise as a player, but he sounds hungry. That is a scary combination for any opposing offensive lineman. Coming off a career-high 7.5 sacks in a reserve role last season, look for the Steelers and new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to give Herbig even more opportunities. Not only did the former Wisconsin Badger set a new career mark in sacks last year, but he also set career-highs in total tackles (30), tackles for loss (13), quarterback hits (18), and pass deflections (3).

Steelers Hope to End Super Bowl Drought

The Steelers are one of the most storied organizations in all of sports. Their six Super Bowls are tied for the most in league history. However, they haven’t brought home the Lombardi Trophy in nearly two decades. They haven’t made it past the AFC Championship in a decade. In fact, they also haven’t won a playoff game since January of 2017. It is time for the organization to turn things around under Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy last won a playoff game as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. However, he hasn’t made it to at least the conference championship in over a decade. Perhaps, he and the Steelers can find a way to end both of their respective droughts. The cherry on top of hiring him is that he already has a Super Bowl ring. So does his starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Steelers fans should be excited about the hunger and experience that are in the building this season.