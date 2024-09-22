Steelers’ T.J. Watt Sounds Off on Nick Herbig’s Breakout Performance

Linebacker T.J. Watt continued his hot start to the 2024 season with another sack in Week 3. But fellow edge rusher Nick Herbig came off the bench to star for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 22.

Replacing an injured Alex Highsmith, Herbig posted 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits and 3 solo tackles. Both of his sacks came in the second half, helping the Steelers hold the Chargers to negative yardage after halftime.

It was the first multi-sack performance of Herbig’s NFL career.

Watt addressed Herbig’s breakout day with the media after the Steelers defeated the Chargers 20-10.

“Not surprised, man. That kid works his tail off,” Watt said to reporters.

“That kid has supreme confidence in himself,” Watt continued when asked another question on Herbig. “You can’t tell him anything, and I respect the heck out of it.

“He’s going to everything he possibly can to perform. He’s going to ask every question, he’s going to turn over every stone, and bust his tail. I respect the heck out of Nick, and I’m glad he had the day that he did today.”

Nick Herbig, Second-Year Players Shining for Steelers Defense

The second season in the NFL can often be the time a lot of players make the biggest improvements in their career. That’s certainly the case for a few Steelers defenders.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and Keeanu Benton are becoming staples on Pittsburgh’s defense. Benton helped the Steelers defensive line hold the Chargers, who had the No. 2 rushing offense after Week 2, to just 61 rushing yards on September 22.

Unable to run the ball, the Steelers pass rush began to break through in the second half in Week 3. Pittsburgh sacked Chargers quarterbacks 5 times, all of which came after halftime.

Porter was in coverage on the Chargers’ lone touchdown of the day. But it was only the second passing touchdown the Steelers have allowed in three contests this season.

In addition to Herbig, Watt addressed how strong all of the unit’s second-year players are performing early in the 2024 campaign.

“[Herbig], Keanu [Benton]. Just those second-year players, Joey [Porter]. You see the jump because you’re so much more comfortable out there,” Watt said. “You’re not just out there saying, ‘I have curl-flat, disc drop.’ It’s like, ‘Ok, I know what I have. Now I can hear. I can use all of my senses and diagnose what I think is potentially happening on this play.’

“That’s why I think you see that jump from those guys from Year 1 to Year 2. But, with that being said, it’s because they want to learn.”

Herbig received his chance to play after Highsmith left with a groin injury late in the second quarter. The Steelers listed him doubtful to return at halftime.

On Los Angeles’ second play from scrimmage of the second half, Herbig sacked Justin Herbert and knocked the ball loose. The Chargers recovered the fumble, but the play helped result in a Los Angeles punt.

Herbig recorded his second sack on backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke about midway through the fourth quarter.

Alex Highsmith Suffers Injury Against Chargers

The seriousness of Highsmith’s groin injury is not clear. But it’s not usually a good sign when players are doubtful to return immediately after departing.

The Steelers, though, appear capable of overcoming a Highsmith injury with Herbig as their No. 3 edge rusher.

Speaking to reporters after Week 3, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin agreed with Watt, crediting Herbig’s development to his studying and working with Pittsburgh’s starting edge rushers.

“This guy wants to be great, but he’s looking at the recipe every day of his life too,” Tomlin said. “He just does. He’s sharp enough to follow guys at his position that have been doing it at a high level who have been doing it longer than him, and I think that positions him more than anything to produce what it is you’re looking at.”

In addition to Highsmith, cornerback Cory Trice exited the first half with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Van Jefferson was poked in the eye but returned to action in the second half.

Tomlin also told reporters he pulled running back Jaylen Warren from the game late in the fourth quarter because it didn’t look like he was running smoothly. The Steelers will have a more thorough injury update on September 24.