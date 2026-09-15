Steelers Hunting Tackle Market Amid Lingering Question at RT

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be scouring the offensive tackle market for veteran experience.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Steelers held a tryout with veteran offensive tackle Charlie Heck. The team also visited with tackle Austin Deculus on Tuesday.

Although the Steelers didn’t sign either offensive tackle, the similarities between the two could lead one to believe the team is interested in more experienced tackle depth.

That apparent interest comes on the heels of veteran tackle Dylan Cook starting his first game at right tackle in Week 1. Cook started ahead of first-round rookie Max Iheanachor.

When Iheanachor might make his first start this season is a significant storyline for the Steelers offensive line going forward.

Steelers Try out Charlie Heck, Visit With Austin Deculus

Getty Head coach Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers tried out one veteran offensive tackle and met with another on Tuesday.

Heck and Deculus aren’t potential replacements for Cook or Iheanachor at right tackle for the Steelers. But it’s interesting the team is possibly pursuing more tackle experience.

Of the three tackles the Steelers have on their active roster, Cook, Iheanachor and Troy Fautanu, Cook is the oldest. But Cook has made just six starts in his NFL career.

With 19 starts, Fautanu has the most game experience. But he just made his NFL debut at left tackle Sunday.

Heck has 67 games of NFL experience, which includes 29 starts. Standing at 6-foot-8 and 311 pounds, Heck can also provide tremendous size.

The Houston Texans drafted Heck in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Texans before bouncing around to the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins.

In March 2026, Heck signed a 1-year contract with the Dolphins. Miami released him as part of its final roster cuts after the preseason.

Deculus doesn’t have as much experience but has had a similar NFL career. The two linemen were actually teammates with the Texans for two seasons.

Houston drafted Deculus in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After two years with the Texans, Deculus had stints with the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans. He also briefly went back to the Texans in 2024.

The Titans waived Deculus at the roster deadline in August.

The tackle has made six starts in his NFL career. Five of those starts came with the Chargers last season.