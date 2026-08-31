Steelers’ Final Roster Comes With Uncomfortable NFL No. 1 Ranking

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the offseason loading up for one more run with Aaron Rodgers. That win-now approach has now left them with one distinction no NFL team can beat.

Only one can match it.

After teams cut their rosters to 53 players Sunday, Spotrac calculated Pittsburgh’s average age at 27.4 years, tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the oldest initial roster in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams were next at 27.3, followed by the Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers at 27.2.

The Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad posted the same figures Monday while looking at the other end of the league, where the Miami Dolphins own the NFL’s youngest roster at 25.3 years.

That makes the average Steelers player 2.1 years older than the average Dolphins player.

Steelers Tie for NFL’s Oldest 53-Man Roster

It’s easy to see why Pittsburgh placed atop the list.

According to the Steelers’ official roster, Rodgers is 42 and will turn 43 in December. Cameron Heyward is 37, Chris Boswell is 35 and Cameron Johnston is 34.

The Steelers also have Jalen Ramsey, Mason Rudolph, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Christian Kuntz, Robert Tonyan and T.J. Watt among the veterans already on the other side of 30.

Rodgers obviously pushes the average upward more than anyone, as he is reported to be the oldest player in the league in 2026.

The four-time NFL MVP returned for one more season and has repeatedly said 2026 will be his final year in the NFL. His presence has helped shape a roster designed to win now rather than start over.

Spotrac’s numbers show just how far Pittsburgh has leaned into that approach.

Schad’s post offered the sharpest contrast. Miami sits at 25.3 years, followed by Cleveland at 25.9 and Kansas City at 26.1. The Patriots and Lions are tied at 26.2.

Pittsburgh and Atlanta, meanwhile, sit 3.1 years above Miami.

That comparison comes with another coincidence. Pittsburgh’s official schedule has the Steelers opening the regular season against the Falcons on Sept. 13 at Acrisure Stadium.

That puts the NFL’s two oldest initial rosters on the same field in Week 1.

Steelers Oldest Roster Still Has Young Foundation

The ranking doesn’t mean Pittsburgh ignored youth altogether.

Steelers.com’s Brian Batko noted Pittsburgh kept 11 rookies on its initial 53-man roster, including all 10 members of its 2026 draft class.

That group includes quarterback Drew Allar, first-round offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, wide receiver Germie Bernard and safety Robert Spears-Jennings. All four are 22.

Pittsburgh also kept second-year quarterback Will Howard, 24, behind Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.

The offensive line skews considerably younger as well. Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier are 25, Mason McCormick and Spencer Anderson are 26, and Iheanachor is 22.

That gives the Steelers potential building blocks beyond a season clearly centered on their veteran stars.

The age ranking says more about how Pittsburgh constructed the top of its roster.

Rodgers, Heyward, Ramsey and Watt are all expected to play major roles. Pittsburgh isn’t hiding from the fact that the window with several of those players is getting shorter.

For 2026, the Steelers are betting experience can help them make another run.

They’ll start that run against the only team in football old enough to match them.