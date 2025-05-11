Steelers’ Omar Khan Sends Strong Message on 2025 NFL Season

Reporters didn’t bring up the topic of the Pittsburgh Steelers perhaps “tanking” the 2025 NFL season when they met with general manager Omar Khan on Friday. But based on one of Khan’s answers, it appeared as though they did.

Khan went out of his way in his latest press conference to make clear that the Steelers are trying to win the Super Bowl during the 2025-26 season.

“You know we’re chasing a championship, and every decision we make is based on trying to win a championship,” Khan said. “Not only in the future, but this year, we’re focused on trying to win a championship this year.

“I know there are a lot of questions about different things, but it’s a lot of time between now and the start of the season. But rest assured, we’re trying to win a championship this year.”

Khan’s answer came after a question about Pittsburgh’s recent record of trading away receivers the team has drafted. Khan’s response also came a day after the Steelers traded away receiver George Pickens.

Omar Khan Indirectly Addresses Growing Steelers ‘Tanking’ Narrative

Not only did Khan deliver his strong message about winning in 2025 after trading Pickens but in the midst of the team being unable to sign quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Steelers could open OTAs on Tuesday, May 27 with Mason Rudolph at the top of the quarterback depth chart.

This offseason, the Steelers parted with their top two quarterbacks, leading rusher and leading receiver from 2024. With those changes, NFL analysts have questioned how the team will compete this fall.

“It sounds like they’re tanking, and I know they aren’t because they’ve made other moves, but when you look at this roster, this roster can’t compete to have a winning season,” former Steelers safety and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark said on Thursday after the Pickens trade, via Steelers Depot’s Joe Clark. “This roster can’t compete to be a playoff team. This roster can’t compete to be an AFC champion, and in no time that I’ve been associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers have I felt that way.

“It’s not only about the way the roster looks like, it’s the way they’re moving and maneuvering around building this roster. I don’t really understand what’s going on.”

Given that criticism, it’s not shocking Khan felt the need to address the elephant in the room — tanking or not in 2025. Clark arguably has the largest platform of any former Steelers player or coach in the media.

Omar Khan Explains Why Steelers Traded Pickens for 2026 Draft Capital

One of the main reasons why the Pickens trade ignited rumors of the Steelers tanking in 2025 was because the team didn’t receive anything in return for the receiver that’s going to help this fall.

The Steelers sent Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys for 2026 and 2027 draft capital.

Khan explained to reporters Friday why the Steelers traded the receiver for future draft capital rather than a pick this year.

“A trade that was interesting to us was not there draft weekend,” Khan said. “Teams called, and a lot of times you just talk hypotheticals, and people say, ‘Hey, would you do X, Y, Z.’ Most of the time the answer’s no.

“There was just nothing there that was worth discussing.”

Khan added that the Cowboys’ proposal happened quickly. Based on the timeline Khan presented, the Pickens trade came together within a few days.

Pickens will head to Dallas after three consecutive 800-yard seasons to begin his NFL career. Meanwhile, Khan and the Steelers are left to figure out how to win the AFC North and a playoff game in 2025 without him.

The organization didn’t do either with Pickens on the roster. But Khan sounded insistent that the team has those goals in mind for 2025.