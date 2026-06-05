Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth Shares Honest Opinion of Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers not only brought back legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers for one more run because of his familiarity with the organization, but they also brought him back because of his familiarity with new head coach Mike McCarthy‘s offensive system. Rodgers spent 13 years (2006-2018) in the West Coast offense under McCarthy’s leadership while in Green Bay.

Veteran Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has taken notice of how good Rodgers has looked in practice during OTAs. In fact, he also brought up how relieved he is that he gets to work with the same quarterback for the second consecutive season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Were Right to Bring Back Aaron Rodgers

Here is what Freiermuth had to say to Steelers media during OTAs on Friday about how Rodgers looks now that he is reunited with McCarthy:

“He seems comfortable. He’s just been consistent ever since he’s been here…At the end of the day, it’s Aaron Rodgers. He did a great job of coming in here and learning his way and finding his routine. He’s been familiar with Coach McCarthy and that scheme. It’s been cool to see him remember things from the past through old clips and to detail in on the stuff that he has done a lot in the past. So, it’s been cool to work with him. I’m just excited to have the quarterback for back-to-back years.”

If Rodgers can recapture some of that early-career magic that he found in Green Bay with McCarthy, the rest of the AFC may want to look out. Remember, the last time Rodgers played a full season for McCarthy (2016), he ended up throwing 40 touchdown passes and took the Packers to the NFC Championship game. McCarthy and Rodgers guided the Packers to the playoffs eight times together, winning five NFC North titles, as well as a Super Bowl title. Rodgers also earned seven Pro Bowl nods and the first two MVPs of his storied career under McCarthy.

Last season, Rodgers showed that he can still play at a high level. At 42 years of age, he recorded 25 total touchdowns and just eight interceptions. While he wasn’t his vintage 2011 self, he was extremely valuable. Without his efforts, the Steelers likely wouldn’t have won their first division title in five years last season.

Steelers Look to Utilize New Assets

Heading into this season with familiarity between the head coach and quarterback, the Steelers also added more offensive help this offseason. They traded for two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and signed back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle. In the NFL Draft, GM Omar Khan selected Alabama receiver Germie Bernard in the second round.

Taking into account some other moves made along the offensive line, the Steelers have clearly made it a point to upgrade the talent level on offense. If it can all come together for Rodgers and McCarthy one more time, perhaps Pittsburgh can go on a deep run this season.