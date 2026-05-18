Pat McAfee Reveals Why Aaron Rodgers Is Perfect QB for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially agreed to terms on a one-year contract with future first-ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers can earn up to $25 million this season, which would be over $10 million more than he earned last season. Now that he is back in the fold, the Steelers have a great chance to make a playoff run.

However, Rodgers coming back to help the team win right now isn’t the only reason why this is significant for the Steelers and new head coach Mike McCarthy. The four-time MVP signal-caller will be a great mentor for young quarterbacks, Will Howard and Drew Allar, as host Pat McAfee illustrated on Monday afternoon.

Pittsburgh Steelers Get Huge Victory with Aaron Rodgers’ Return

Here is what McAfee had to say on Monday via The Pat McAfee Show about why Rodgers’ return could be very impactful for the future of the team, specifically at quarterback:

“If you’re going to go with Drew Allar in the future, if you’re going to go with Will Howard in the future, or Mason (Rudolph) in the future, (Rodgers) would be a pretty perfect person to watch operate in the Mike McCarthy system. Not just on the field but also in the meeting room…This feels like a good thing for the Pittsburgh Steelers fans.”

While Rodgers can help the Steelers get back to the playoffs and possibly go further this time around as he links up with his former Green Bay Packers head coach, McCarthy, he can help set the table for the future of his position in the Steel City. The second-year quarterback, Howard, and the third-round pick, Allar, will have the chance to learn from arguably the best quarterback to ever play the position. After all, Rodgers is the only NFL quarterback in history to have 400+ passing touchdowns and a career passer rating of over 100.

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy Are Back Together

The Steelers, fresh off winning their first AFC North title in five years thanks to the play of Rodgers and Co., can play even better in 2026. Not only did they make notable additions, especially on offense, during the free agency window, but they have paired up McCarthy and Rodgers once more.

Rodgers was McCarthy’s starter for 11 years in Green Bay (2008-2018). Together, the two guided the Packers to eight consecutive playoff appearances, five NFC North titles, three NFC Championship games, and a Super Bowl title. Under McCarthy’s stewardship, Rodgers made seven Pro Bowls and won the first two MVPs of his storied career.

With Michael Pittman Jr. and Rico Dowdle now part of an offense that includes Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, and tight end Pat Freiermuth, the offense will have a chance to do some damage this year. After finishing last season ranked 25th in total offense, McCarthy should be able to improve that side of the ball. Rodgers figures to have a major hand in that.