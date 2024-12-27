Steelers’ Patrick Queen Posts Emphatic 2-Word Message After Chiefs Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has publicly and collectively vocalized their frustration following another disappointing showing versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Steelers have lost three straight games following their Week 14 victory over the Cleveland Browns, and they’ve surrendered 25 points or more in each of those outings. Not only that, but the three somewhat noncompetitive losses have come at the hands of playoff teams that Pittsburgh could end up facing in January or February.

Needless to say, these results have sparked both anger and concern within the locker room and the fanbase, and linebacker Patrick Queen had a message for his teammates on December 26.

“Regroup. RefocUS. .” Queen posted on his Instagram story, emphasizing an all-caps “US” in “refocus.” Steelers Depot also shared his message on X.

A contingent of Steelers fans might argue that Queen himself is part of the problem amid a down first season in Pittsburgh, but the key defensive starter appears to be attempting to show some leadership either way.

When times are tough, it becomes easy to point the finger of blame — and Steelers defenders have done a lot of that in recent weeks, Queen included. Having said that, there’s still time to right the ship, and perhaps this message is the right one.

Regroup. Refocus. The real season is about to begin.

Steelers Reporter Says Patrick Queen Had ‘Personal Conversation’ With Russell Wilson After Week 17

For better or for worse, Queen has taken on a leadership role with the Steelers, and he’s been leaning into that role in recent weeks. Veteran beat reporter Mark Kaboly (Pat McAfee Show) even revealed that Queen talked with quarterback Russell Wilson after Week 17.

“A handful of players were having one-on-one private talks after the game,” Kaboly relayed on X. “It’s something that usually doesn’t happen. Queen was talking to Russell Wilson. [Linebacker] Elandon Roberts after that. Queen said it was a personal conversation and didn’t elaborate but the nature of the talk was out of the norm.”

Kaboly also noted that “Queen’s frustration was visibly percolating in the locker room even though he was deliberate – unlike others – in leaving the locker room.”

The overall message from Queen, among others: “We just have to do our jobs.” Something Kaboly elaborated on.

“Players saying ‘Do your job’ isn’t something new following a loss,” the Steelers insider wrote. “It’s pretty much part of their vernacular when they lose. But this one sure feels different. It’s been said over and over again over the past few weeks, and it has the feel that the outspoken leaders are mostly referring to one player.”

Although Kaboly never went as far as to name a culprit — and neither did Queen or anyone on the Steelers defense — he did highlight safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, cornerback Donte Jackson, defensive back Damontae Kazee and cornerback Cameron Sutton as players that have been involved in clear defensive breakdowns in recent games.

Steelers Must End Season on High Note by Beating Bengals

The Steelers’ final game of the regular season will come on January 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals. So, in a way, Pittsburgh now has a mini bye following a hectic three-game skid.

This matchup could end up meaning everything or nothing for the Bengals, depending on the remainder of Week 17, but either way it’ll be important for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has already clinched a playoff spot, but it’s clear that they need to close out the year on a high note considering the current state of their locker room. If they lose to the Bengals and finish on a four-game losing streak, it could crush the Steelers’ confidence heading into the wildcard round.

On the flip side, a dominant victory could do wonders, especially if they keep a division rival out of the playoffs in the process.

Not only could the Steelers still win the division with a Week 18 win and a Ravens loss, but it might also give them the belief they need. That, in itself, is more important than postseason seeding.