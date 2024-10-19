Steelers Promote WR, 2 Others Ahead of Week 7 vs. Jets: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers will use both practice squad elevations in Week 7, according to ESPN beat reporter Brooke Pryor, among others. The organization is also re-signing one player to the 53-man roster.

“Couple Steelers roster moves,” she relayed on October 19. “[The team] promoted [outside linebacker] Ade Ogundeji to the Active Roster off the Practice Squad. [They also] elevated WR Brandon Johnson and RB Jonathan Ward to the Active/Inactive Roster off the Practice Squad.”

Pittsburgh promoted Ogundeji in the exact same fashion ahead of Week 6, signing him and then cutting him after the game. The 26-year-old appeared on 16 defensive snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders according to Pro Football Focus. He was credited with 2 quarterback pressures and was predominantly utilized as a pass rusher (13 out of 16 snaps).

It will be the second practice squad elevation of the season for Johnson and the third — and final — for Ward. They were each called up for the Week 5 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, and the running back was also promoted last week against the Raiders.

Johnson played five offensive snaps in Week 5, catching his only target for a gain of 9 yards. He was not utilized on special teams.

Ward on the other hand has been useful in that department, logging a total of 25 special teams snaps over the past two weeks. The veteran running back has also ran the ball 5 times for 22 yards, with a yards per carry average of 4.4 YPC.

Ward is expected to spell the injured Cordarrelle Patterson as the third running back behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

Brandon Johnson Elevation Is ‘Bad Sign’ for Steelers Rookie WR Roman Wilson

After the news, Steelers Depot writer Ross McCorkle stated that Johnson’s practice squad elevation is “a bad sign for rookie WR Roman Wilson” and his Week 7 availability.

Wilson was listed as questionable for Sunday Night Football with a hamstring injury, but it feels like the rookie could be inactive once again versus the Jets. Between injuries and a general lack of experience, the rookie has struggled to claim a role early in the 2024 campaign.

Outside of five offensive snaps against the Raiders, Wilson has not seen much action throughout his inaugural NFL season. He has yet to record a reception — or a target, for that matter.

An October 18 injury update on Wilson noted that he looked “fine” at practice, per Steelers Now beat reporter Alan Saunders. Having said that, it’s certainly plausible that head coach Mike Tomlin elects to sit Wilson for another week given his limited role and his hamstring issue.

Steelers Downgrade Safety Damontae Kazee vs. Jets

There was also injury news on October 19. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport relayed the update on X.

“They downgraded [safety] Damontae Kazee (ankle) to questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Jets,” he noted, while adding that Pittsburgh also “upgraded [defensive tackle] Montravius Adams (knee) to having no injury status designation.”

On October 18, the Steelers made one final transaction ahead of Week 7, swapping out an injured member of the practice squad.

According to KPRC2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson, veteran cornerback Anthony Averett was shifted from the practice squad to the injured reserve. In his place, the Steelers re-signed fellow veteran cornerback Zyon Gilbert (per Aaron Wilson), who was with the Pittsburgh organization earlier in the season.