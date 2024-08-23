Steelers 2024 Draft Pick’s Roster Spot Isn’t ‘Guaranteed’: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t make it a habit of cutting drafted rookies — nor should any NFL franchise that is striving for sustained success. Having said that, there is one 2024 selection that appears to be on the roster bubble heading into the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions.

“[Logan] Lee might be on the roster’s fringe due to the depth ahead of him,” The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo wrote on August 22. The Steelers beat reporter did add that he would “still expect [Lee] to make the team” when the final decision is made on August 27, but also relayed that the Iowa defensive lineman is “one of the few rookies whose spot isn’t necessarily guaranteed.”

So far this preseason, the sixth-round selection has been given 40 snaps to work with on the defensive side according to Pro Football Focus, as well as another 11 on special teams.

Lee hasn’t exactly lit up the stat sheet through two outings, credited with just two assisted tackles and one missed tackle so far. His PFF grades have ranged from below average (pass rush/run defense) to poor (tackling) in most areas.

Of course, a good effort from Lee on Saturday, August 23, would likely lock him into a role over projected cuts like Dean Lowry, Willington Previlon, Jacob Slade and Marquiss Spencer.

Steelers 2024 Signing Dean Lowry Called Logan Lee’s ‘Main Competition’ for Roster Spot

Based on position and standing within the organization, Lowry matches up as Lee’s “main competition” according to DeFabo.

The Steelers signed the ninth-year pro and former fourth-round selection of the Green Bay Packers to a two-year deal that included $1.25 million in guaranteed money this spring. Unfortunately, an injury derailed Lowry’s training camp early on and immediately put him on the outside looking in.

Lowry has started 84 regular season outings throughout his career, along with another five in the playoffs. He’s appeared in even more, with nearly 130 total games on his resume.

Over that span, Lowry has been solid but unspectacular. He was a staff favorite in Green Bay for several years, accumulating 15.5 sacks, 23 tackles for a loss and 34 QB hits. The defensive lineman also forced 2 turnovers and batted down 16 passes.

As a part of the Minnesota Vikings’ defense in 2023, however, Lowry had little-to-no impact. He registered 14 total tackles and a pass defense in nine total appearances.

Is Former Fifth-Round Pick Isaiahh Loudermilk Safe as Steelers’ 53-Man Cutdown Looms?

Along with Lowry and Lee, 2021 fifth rounder Isaiahh Loudermilk could be another cut candidate on the defensive line considering he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2024.

“Depending on how the Steelers choose to structure their roster, it’s certainly possible both [Lowry and Lee] make the roster,” DeFabo noted while discussing this topic. “It’s also not out of the realm of possibility for Isaiahh Loudermilk to be a surprise cut if the Steelers want both youth (Lee) and experience (Lowry).”

Loudermilk has 1.0 career sack and 1 career tackle for a loss over 42 NFL appearances — so the case could certainly be made that developing Lee is way more important than riding with a disappointing prospect who could walk next spring.

Like Lee, Loudermilk has failed to make a compelling case in either direction during the preseason. Over 50 defensive snaps, the 6-foot-7 lineman has pressured the opposing quarterback three times, but he’s also missed three tackles. PFF credited Loudermilk with 2.5 tackles and a key defensive “stop” as well.

During his last 53-man projection, DeFabo chose to keep Lee and Loudermilk over Lowry, but that was on August 13. The final preseason outing should decide this roster battle once and for all.