Steelers Analyst Would Be ‘Stunned’ If Team Pursued 3-Time Pro Bowl WR After Cut

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have continued to weather the storm at wide receiver.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have shown zero panic at wide receiver, despite losing star pass-catcher George Pickens for the second straight week. The team of analysts at Steelers Depot don’t expect that to change with a high-profile WR like Odell Beckham Jr. now available on the open market.

“Folks, I would be pretty stunned if the Steelers went after Odell Beckham Jr. even with George Pickens sidelined,” Steelers Depot posted on December 13, nipping this bit of speculation in the bud after the three-time Pro Bowl wideout and the Miami Dolphins mutually parted ways earlier that morning — per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Beckham is a former five-time 1,000-yard playmaker known for making big catches, but he’s certainly not the same offensive weapon that he once was at age 32.

In 2024, Beckham was totally irrelevant with the Dolphins, recording 9 receptions for 55 yards and no touchdowns. He’s also earned the reputation of being somewhat of a diva athlete throughout his career.

Steelers Depot feels Pittsburgh has little-to-no desire to bring a player like Beckham in at this point in the season, and there’s no reason to believe that they’re wrong.

Steelers Role Players Have Stepped Up Without George Pickens

The Steelers got by just fine without Pickens in Week 14, as head coach Mike Tomlin and his staff petitioned everyone to chip in and do their part.

That included reserve wide receivers Mike Williams and Scotty Miller, but this mentality also asks for more out of tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, as well as running backs Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson.

The Steelers will continue to lean on the veteran savvy of quarterback Russell Wilson too — and the 36-year-old has earned every bit of that confidence.

Pittsburgh has a difficult test ahead in Week 15 matching up against one of the league’s very best pass defenses this year. So, if this WR corps helps the Steelers get a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, that would really equate to a job well done.

This is a challenge that Pittsburgh has not run from — they welcome it. And it will be interesting to see how this shorthanded offense holds up against top competition.

NFL Insider Lists 3 AFC Playoff Teams as Potential Landing Spots for WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Bovada NFL insider Josina Anderson weighed in on Beckham’s latest free agency sweepstakes on December 14, listing six potential “fits” for the veteran pass-catcher.

“Teams I currently see as my fits for OBJ on the basis of [head coach], QB, current contention [and] future need [with] potential attrition at the position ([in] no particular order),” Anderson posted, listing the following NFL franchises:

Anderson also added that Beckham has a “previous rapport” with head coach Sean McVay and the Rams, as well as Broncos head coach Sean Payton — despite never playing for him. She told a fan to “trust” her knowledge of Beckham’s personal relationship with Payton.

Three of those teams are currently projected to make the AFC playoff bracket alongside the Steelers, while the other three reside in the NFC. So, it’s possible that Pittsburgh could see Beckham in the upcoming weeks or months, even if they don’t choose to pursue the former superstar WR themselves.