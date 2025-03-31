Steelers Trade Pitch Targets Struggling Former Top 5 QB Talent

Until Aaron Rodgers officially signs, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of starting-caliber quarterback competition for Mason Rudolph. And even if Rodgers does join the Steelers for the 2025 campaign, they’ll need to figure out a long-term answer beyond that.

On March 31, ESPN NFL staff writer Bill Barnwell suggested an outside-of-the-box trade idea that would help with this problem, buying low on former top five QB talent Anthony Richardson — who only turns 23 years old in May. But a move like this wouldn’t come cheap. Below was Barnwell’s pitch.

Steelers get: 2025 second (No. 45 overall) and Richardson.

Indianapolis Colts get: 2025 first (No. 21 overall) and 2027 conditional pick.

So, in essence, Pittsburgh would be trading down 24 draft slots in order to acquire Richardson in Barnwell’s proposal.

Depending on your view of the former Colts No. 4 overall pick and this 2025 draft class, this could be viewed as an absolute steal or a risky overpay.

Indy signed veteran signal-caller Daniel Jones to challenge Richardson for the starting job this summer. In theory, they could jump at the opportunity to unload the struggling dual threat QB for a first-round return.

Barnwell Explains Steelers, Colts Trade Idea for Quarterback Anthony Richardson

Barnwell had a lengthy explanation for this Richardson proposal. We’ll relay the key points.

Barnwell described Richardson as “another option for [the Steelers’] future,” so he doesn’t have to come to Pittsburgh and immediately start. That fits with a potential Rodgers signing and would virtually replace drafting a QB at No. 21 overall, while also netting a new second-round pick.

“Richardson would be a very different kind of bet,” Barnwell reasoned. “After two years in Indianapolis, his results have been more exciting than good. In 15 starts, he has a QBR of 47.0, which includes his impact as a runner. He missed most of 2023 with a shoulder injury and was benched briefly in 2024, which means he hasn’t played much.”

“The Colts have clearly soured on Richardson as the clear long-term starter for the organization, with the front office flat-out saying in February that he would have to compete for the starting job in training camp,” the writer went on. “General manager Chris Ballard then signed Daniel Jones to a one-year, $14 million deal, with the former Giants starter bringing a more impressive résumé to Indianapolis than Richardson’s.”

Barnwell acknowledged that it would be a “major admission of failure if the Colts gave up on Richardson,” but they might never get a better offer than this — especially if Jones wins the starting job at training camp.

Barnwell Likes Anthony Richardson’s ‘Fit’ With Steelers

Finally, Barnwell got to how Richardson might fit with the Steelers.

“I like the fit for Richardson in the Steelers’ offense,” he noted. “His arm strength would be a terrifying combination with DK Metcalf and George Pickens. [And] coordinator Arthur Smith has incorporated quarterback run concepts in each of his stops, although he would likely need to lean into those concepts further with Richardson under center.”

“[Richardson] might not be an immediate starter if the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers,” Barnwell reiterated, “but he could take a much-needed redshirt year and then start in 2026.”

Financially speaking, adding Rodgers and Richardson to a roster with Rudolph ($3 million cap hit) could be somewhat pricey, but the latter’s 2025 cap hit is manageable at approximately $9.271 million. If the Colts traded Richardson prior to June 1, they’d incur a $10.861 million dead cap hit.

“Richardson just might not be an NFL-caliber passer,” Barnwell concluded his pitch. “Given the lack of long-term alternatives on this roster, though, he could be worth a shot.” In other words; high risk, high reward.