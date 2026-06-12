Analyst Has Harsh Words for Steelers and Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the move to bring back future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers for one more season. However, it will be his final run in the NFL. Despite it being his 22nd and final NFL season, some people are not high on the four-time MVP’s return to Pittsburgh. One of those people is The Arena’s Rashad McCants.

McCants spoke on Friday via Gridiron about the Steelers deciding to bring back Rodgers, and he wasn’t exactly positive on the matter. In fact, he doesn’t believe that the Steelers will accomplish much this season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Don’t Have the Respect of Everyone

Here is what McCants had to say about his lack of belief in the 2026 Pittsburgh Steelers:

“It’s another nostalgia story. To me, I don’t see Pittsburgh doing much. I don’t see them being a threat. They’re in a rebuilding stage…I think this is a nostalgia play, McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers back together again.”

McCants also mentioned how he feels like a lot of the Steelers’ veteran players are playing for ratings, which seems a little crazy. In fact, most of McCants’ take was off. The former NBA player said that Rodgers and McCarthy are reuniting for nostalgia purposes, but they, along with the organization, believe they can win this year. Remember, the last time that Rodgers played a full season for McCarthy (2016), he threw 40 touchdowns and helped the Green Bay Packers reach the NFC Championship game.

Also, the Steelers are coming off a solid year, despite it being Mike Tomlin‘s last campaign in Pittsburgh. Despite having a makeshift skill position group and a suspect defense, the team won the AFC North for the first time in five years. Rodgers reuniting with McCarthy could yield even greater rewards for the club.

Steelers Have an Improved Roster

What also goes against McCants’ interesting take is that the Steelers have definitely improved their roster. On offense, they traded for and extended two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and signed back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle to a two-year deal. Not to mention the fact that Pittsburgh pulled the trigger on drafting Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard in the second round. Bringing Rodgers back last month was simply the icing on the cake for the offense.

When it comes to the moves made on defense, Pittsburgh was very active, too. They signed veterans at nearly every level of the defense. On the line, they signed former Super Bowl defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day. GM Omar Khan also went shopping for defensive backs. He re-signed cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and inked former Super Bowl cornerback Jamel Dean to a three-year deal. A pair of safeties, Jaquan Brisker and Darnell Savage, were also brought into the fold. These extra pieces make the Steelers way more complete than they were a year ago.