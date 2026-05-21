Rich Eisen Shares Strong Opinion on 2026 Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have seemingly gone all-in on 2026. They hired longtime Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin. Legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers was brought back on a one-year deal, which means he and McCarthy will be linking up for their 14th season together. Plus, the organization had a strong free agency period and NFL Draft performance.

By all accounts, the Steelers, on paper, appear to be a better team than they were last season. They, of course, went 10-7 and brought home their first AFC North title in five years. This has prompted longtime NFL Network host Rich Eisen to share his idea of a dream scenario for Pittsburgh this season.

Rich Eisen Sees the Possibilities for the 2026 Pittsburgh Steelers

Here is what Eisen had to say via the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday about what a storybook season could look like for Rodgers and the Steelers:

“(Rodgers) is one of the all-time greats to ever lace them up and ever do this job. If he can somehow find that fountain of youth in western P.A. and take the Steelers way beyond where they’ve been taken in the last few years of the Tomlin era, it would be a story of the NFL ages.”

In what is going to be Rodgers’ final season as an NFL quarterback, it would be quite the story if the Steelers ended up going on an incredible run. Whether that means making the AFC Championship game or the Super Bowl, that type of season would be magical. Whether it is because the Steelers have an older roster or because history hasn’t exactly been on their side, many believe the Steelers are unlikely to go on a major run. However, that is why they play the games.

What Success Looks Like for Aaron Rodgers in Year 22

Nobody holds themselves to a higher standard on a football field than Rodgers. While he hasn’t thrown for more than 30 touchdowns in any of the last four seasons, that is not out of the question for 2026. The last time that the four-time MVP played a full season for McCarthy was in 2016. That season, Rodgers threw for 40 touchdowns, just seven interceptions, and over 4,400 yards. With the team’s addition of star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., Rodgers will have some quality pass-catchers at his disposal, including DK Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard.

While it might seem unlikely that the soon-to-be 43-year-old Rodgers will throw for close to 4,500 yards and 40+ touchdowns in his 22nd NFL season, anything is possible, especially for him. A reasonable expectation for Rodgers, with the eyes of all NFL fans on him once more, should be for him to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and close to 4,000 yards. Again, his reunion with McCarthy should help him recapture some of his early-career magic. At the end of the day, nothing will change the fact that he is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play.