Steelers Duo Named One of the NFL’s Best at Their Position

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most experienced rosters heading into the 2026 NFL season. That is why they could very well be more than just playoff contenders this season. One experienced position group that new head coach Mike McCarthy should be able to rely heavily on is the running back position.

According to Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton, the Steelers have the seventh-best running back duo heading into the 2026 season with Rico Dowdle and Jaylen Warren. Not only are both players experienced, but they can be incredibly productive in the right situation. That right situation is none other than Pittsburgh, PA.

Pittsburgh Steelers Must Rely on Their Rushing Attack

Here is what Moton had to say about why he has Warren and Dowdle ranked as the league’s seventh-best rushing duo heading into 2026:

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have two proven three-down playmakers in their backfield…Dowdle has logged 1,000-plus rushing yards in back-to-back campaigns, showing he can produce in the featured role…Jaylen Warren doesn’t have a 1,000-yard rushing season on his resume, but he’s accumulated 1,154-plus scrimmage yards in two of the last three years…Dowdle and Warren are a well-rounded, interchangeable duo that can finish the 2026 term with 1,100 scrimmage yards.”

The Steelers truly have one of the league’s most productive duos. As Moton noted, Dowdle has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons. He set a career-high in rushing with Mike McCarthy as his head coach in 2024 while with the Dallas Cowboys. Warren has recorded over 3,200 scrimmage yards across the last three seasons. Even though four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is back for one more year, he is set to be 43 years of age. The Steelers will need to get the very best out of their rushing attack in 2026.

Mike McCarthy Knows Great Running Back Play

Of course, McCarthy is known for being a quarterback guru. Earlier in his coaching career, he was a quarterback coach while legendary quarterback Joe Montana was entering his final days in Kansas City. He would go on to coach Alex Smith in San Francisco, then Brett Favre and Rodgers in Green Bay, before heading to coach Dak Prescott in Dallas. So, that is where much of his experience lies. However, he is an incredible identifier and developer of running back talent.

While in Green Bay for many years, he coached a list of Pro Bowl and 1,000-yard running backs. That list includes the likes of Ahman Green, Ryan Grant, Eddie Lacy, and Aaron Jones. In Dallas, he did the same with Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, and Dowdle. Now, it will be interesting to see what he does with this exceptional running back duo that is at his disposal. If they can both find a way to come close to surpassing 1,000 yards, this Steelers offense could pose a major threat in the AFC this year.