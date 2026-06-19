Veteran Steelers WR Visits Iceland

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently on a break before they kick off training camp in Latrobe, PA, in late July. This is when a lot of players decide to either go on vacation or train extra hard before camp. Veteran Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson decided to take a trip across the pond, but not to the U.K.

The former third-round pick decided to travel to the country of Iceland. In a couple of photos that he posted to social media, he can be seen hanging out with a horse and taking in the scenic views of the great country.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Need Roman Wilson to Step Up in 2026

Here are some of the photos that the former Michigan Wolverine posted from his trip to his Instagram recently:

Plenty of Steelers fans are hoping that Wilson can become the slot receiver that they need him to be this year. Even though the organization drafted Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard, Wilson could have the inside track at being the team’s No. 3 receiver because he has already been in the Steel City for two years. However, he hasn’t exactly produced at a high level, and this is a new coaching regime, led by Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike McCarthy.

Bernard wasn’t the only receiver that was added by Steelers GM Omar Khan this offseason. He traded for and extended two-time 1,000-yard receiver Michael Pittman Jr. In an improved wide receiver room, Wilson will have a great chance to learn from both Pittman and Pro-Bowler DK Metcalf. Perhaps the fresh start under the new coaching regime can help him produce at a higher level, as well.

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy Can Get the Offense Right

The good news for Wilson and the rest of the Steelers offense is that they will be commanded by one of the best head coach-quarterback duos in league history. Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy have 125 career wins together, which puts them in the top 10 of NFL head coach-quarterback tandems. They have strong chemistry and will look to build one of the league’s top offenses in Rodgers’ final season. Remember, the Steelers were the 25th-ranked total offense in Mike Tomlin’s final season in Pittsburgh, and they still went on to win the AFC North somehow.

Rodgers is coming off a solid first season with the Steelers himself. He recorded 25 total touchdowns and just eight interceptions while battling age and a fractured wrist. He went 10-6 as the team’s starter and provided the consistency and leadership that had been missing under center since Ben Roethlisberger was there. With his old head coach returning to lead him for one more season, can Rodgers help elevate the overall play of the offense once more? If he can, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Steelers playing deep into the month of January.