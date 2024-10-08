Calls Mount for Steelers to Consider Starting Another Rookie

Over the past two weeks, rookies for the Pittsburgh Steelers have made five starts. It could have been more if not for season-ending injuries to right tackle Troy Fautanu and safety Ryan Watts. One rookie who has yet to see the field at all for the Steelers, though, is third-round wide receiver Roman Wilson.

But after Pittsburgh receivers combined for just 67 receiving yards in the 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5, NFL pundits questioned whether it’s time for Wilson to get more serious consideration for significant snaps.

“It’s time for WR Roman Wilson to be active and involved in this offense,” KDKA TV sports director Bob Pompeani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Why did the Steelers draft Roman Wilson when they continue to sit him week after week?” Asked Pittsburgh sports reporter Mike Drakulich.

“No one can tell me this kid can’t contribute more than Van Jefferson.”

“Are we gonna see Roman Wilson at any point this year?” Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger asked on his Footbahlin podcast on October 7. “We’ve been talking now for weeks about needing a No. 2 receiver. It was never more apparent than it was last night that we need at No. 2 receiver.”

The Steelers drafted Wilson at No. 84 overall in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. While his fellow Day 2 selections for the Steelers, center Zach Frazier and linebacker Payton Wilson, have started a combined six games this season, Wilson hasn’t been active yet.

Fourth-round rookie guard Mason McCormick has also started the past two weeks for Pittsburgh.

WR Roman Wilson Getting Closer to Playing for Steelers?

Wilson suffered an ankle injury during training camp on July 30. For that reason, he wasn’t ready to make his NFL debut in the season opener on September 8.

But Wilson returned to fully practice once ahead of Week 2. His practice repetitions have only increased since then. Yet, the Steelers have kept Wilson on the bench on gamedays.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin explained to reporters ahead of Week 5 that Wilson has been a healthy scratch because he is not ready.

“So there are some developmental things, there are some physical plays and conditioning and learning and things that go into his process that are not reflective of the overall process,” Tomlin said, via PennLive.com’s Nick Farabaugh. “Roman doesn’t have a whole lot of in-helmet experience to draw from. He’s healthy, but he still has a lot of work ahead of him in terms of being game ready.”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo was very positive when addressing Wilson’s development on 93.7 The Fan on October 5. But Fittipaldo still predicted he wouldn’t play versus the Cowboys.

“He is out there looking better,” Fittipaldo said, via Steelers Depot’s Matthew Marczi.

“I know there’s gonna be a time when Roman Wilson is ready. I just don’t sense that that time is this week?”

Steelers Need More WR Production

If not for injuries at guard, McCormick would still be on the bench for the Steelers too. But the team now needs the rookie to step up and start.

One could make the same argument with Wilson at receiver.

With Pittsburgh’s wideouts, it’s not injuries that are the problem. Simply put, the Steelers aren’t getting much out of their wide receivers.

The depth behind George Pickens was a major concern for pundits and fans coming into the season. That’s only continued through the first five weeks, as the Steelers have just two receivers with more than 100 yards.

Steelers wideouts have also caught only one of the team’s five passing touchdowns this season.

That’s not nearly good enough in today’s passing NFL. So ready or not, it might be time for Wilson to get a chance.

In college, Wilson had 107 catches for 1,707 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns over 46 games. He averaged at least 15 yards per catch in each of his final three seasons at Michigan