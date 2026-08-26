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Steelers’ Fan Favorite RB on Roster Cuts: ‘Still things I need to show’

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Eli Heidenreich of the Pittsburgh Steelers
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich opened up about pending roster cuts.

The Pittsburgh Steelers roster will be trimmed to 53 players on Sunday, August 30, which means running back Eli Heidenreich has a few more days to make his case for a spot on the team.

Heidenreich has become a fan favorite as a local product hailing from Mt. Lebanon, a suburb of Pittsburgh. He played high school ball at Mt. Lebanon. Heidenreich’s hometown team selected him in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The running back out of the Naval Academy spoke to Mark Kaboly of the Pat McAfee Show about his mindset heading into the Steelers’ preseason finale on Thursday, August 27, against the Buffalo Bills.

One game can absolutely help you, but I think it is more of a collection of what they see from you every day in the building and out on the practice field,” Heidenreich said. “It is more of a collective, but going out there and having one big game isn’t going to hurt you.”

Pittsburgh Steelers Roster Update: Eli Heidenreich Opens Up About Battling for a Spot

2026 NFL Scouting Combine

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 28: Eli Heidenreich of the Naval Academy Midshipmen participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Heidenreich was one of the most productive offensive players in the history of the Naval Academy. He set the single-game school record for receiving with 243 yards against Air Force. Heidenreich holds the school record for receiving touchdowns with 16. He piled up 941 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his senior season. The versatile back also rushed for 499 yards and three scores in his final collegiate year.

Pittsburgh selected Heidenreich with the No. 230 pick in the draft. The team signed Rico Dowdle to a two-year, $12.25 million contract to form a tandem at running back with incumbent starter Jaylen Warren. The team also has Kaleb Johnson, Travis Homer, and Lew Nichols competing for reps at the position. Heidenreich has rushed for 30 yards on 11 carries through two preseason games. He hasn’t seen a target as a receiver.

Heidenreich Could Earn Role on Special Teams

2026 NFL Scouting Combine

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 28: Eli Heidenreich of the Naval Academy Midshipmen participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Heidenreich gives the roster a multi-faceted player who can contribute on the ground, through the air, and in the return game. It’s the latter role that could earn Heidenreich a roster spot. He’ll have one more opportunity to prove his worth on the roster.

I don’t try to force anything in my game,” Heidenreich said. “I’ve always approached football by putting my best foot forward and trusting the reps and time I put in during the week to take over when I get there. There are still things I need to show, like explosive plays, longer runs, and catches. Especially as a rookie, I see special teams as a place where I can contribute — whether that’s making a good block or tackle, getting a solid kick return or doing something along those lines.”

Charlie Wright is a longtime sports journalist with more than a decade of experience covering college and professional sports. He covers MLB and NBA for Heavy.com. More about Charlie Wright

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Steelers’ Fan Favorite RB on Roster Cuts: ‘Still things I need to show’

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