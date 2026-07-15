Steelers Eyeing Bigger Role for Roman Wilson: ‘He’s had a great offseason’

The Pittsburgh Steelers reimagined the wide receiver room this offseason, making roster additions via trade and through the 2026 NFL Draft, but one holdover is drawing rave reviews from the coaching staff.

Former third-round pick Roman Wilson started just four games last season. His role could grow this year. “He’s been here from Day 1,” head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters, including Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “He was one of the first men to reach out and clearly ask what the expectation was of him, how I view him, how I saw him fitting in as the roles X, F and Z. He’s doing the work.”

The Steelers added Michael Pittman in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The team also drafted Germie Bernard in the second round, then spent a fourth-round pick on Kaden Wetjen. It’s a much-needed influx of talent for a position corps that lacked talent beyond DK Metcalf last season. Wilson is positioning himself to stand out among the group.

“He’s had a great offseason,” McCarthy said. “I just need him to keep showing up and keep working his tail off because he’s got a skill set, there’s a lot there to work with. Roman’s done a really nice job.”

Pittsburgh Steelers Roster News: Roman Wilson Drawing Praise from Coaches

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After appearing in just one game as a rookie, Wilson was slightly more involved this past year. He finished the 2025-26 campaign with 12 catches on 20 targets for 166 yards. Wilson had the best game of his season in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, making four grabs for 74 yards and his first career touchdown. He came into the matchup with just four catches on the season. The big outing against the Packers didn’t foreshadow more involvement for Wilson. He did make another TD grab a few weeks later, but managed more than one catch just once the rest of the season.

Pittsburgh selected Wilson out of the University of Michigan with the 84th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. He put together a storied college career with the Wolverines, including a national championship victory in 2023. Injuries cratered Wilson’s first campaign with the Steelers. He missed most of training camp and all of the preseason with an ankle injury. The issue kept him out of action for the first month of the regular season. He finally suited up in Week 6, only to go down with a significant hamstring injury soon after.

Wilson was healthy last season, but often operated behind wideout Calvin Austin III. Pittsburgh also leaned on veterans Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Adam Thielen, and Scotty Miller. A passing offense that focused on tight ends Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, and Darnell Washington capped the opportunities for the wide receivers.

Steelers Wide Receivers Offer Flexibility

The incoming wideouts offer plenty of versatility. As Pryor points out, Bernard is one of just two wide receivers in the SEC over the past two seasons to score from all three spots and out of the backfield. Wetjen was a kick return weapon at Iowa. Pittman has played all over the field.

“We’re not shorthanded on pass catchers,” Pittman told reporters back in May.