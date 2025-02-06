Hi, Subscriber

NFL Insider Slams New Detail in Steelers-Russell Wilson Clash: ‘Patently False’

  • 15 Shares
  • Updated
Russell Wilson
Getty
CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala refuted a report from The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac regarding the relationship between Russell Wilson and Arthur Smith while appearing on 93.7 The Fan on Feb. 5.

The early offseason is a time for fans to get some clarity on what happened at the end of the NFL season. That’s particularly useful for some players and teams such as Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who started 10-3 but lost their last five games including the playoffs.

But after Feb. 5, things are more muffled around the Wilson and the Steelers than clear.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported on Feb. 4 that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith took away Wilson’s ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage late in the season. That seemingly explained the difference in game plans between Pittsburgh’s first matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 1 and in the rematch on Jan. 4.

But while appearing on 93.7 The Fan’s PM Show with Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller, CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala strongly refuted Dulac’s report, calling it “patently false” and “completely inaccurate.”

“Maybe that’s not a fair way to say it. It is one-sided. It isn’t complete,” Kinkhabwala concluded. “This is very clearly coming from one side.

“I’ll say this straight up: Russell Wilson is a very, very nice human being, and none of this is meant to be malicious in any way, but he’s clearly looking for another contract.”

Gerry Dulac’s Original Report on Russell Wilson, Arthur Smith

It’s important to note that Dulac wasn’t the first to report an issue between Wilson and Smith. Steelers insider Mark Kaboly reported on Jan. 14 there was friction between Wilson and Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

“Despite Wilson and Smith spending countless hours together after the typical workday watching film and publicly joking about it, a team source recently said that Wilson and Smith did not have a very good working relationship but fought through their differences as best they could,” wrote Kaboly.

Kaboly added that Smith preferred Justin Fields behind center. But other than that, Kaboly didn’t have any more details on what led to disagreements between Smith and Wilson.

But Dulac provided more context on Feb. 4.

“According to several sources, Smith did not want Wilson changing plays at the line of scrimmage, like he did in Cincinnati, and deviating from the game plan,” Dulac wrote. “Wilson’s desire to attack with the pass and throw down the field clashed with Smith’s run-first mentality, causing philosophical friction between the two.”

Against the Bengals on Dec. 1, Wilson attempted 38 passes, throwing for 414 yards and three touchdowns, leading the offense to a season-high 44 points.

In the rematch a month later, the Steelers had a completely different game plan. Pittsburgh ran the ball 23 times versus only 31 passes. On five of their first six first downs in the contest, the Steelers ran the ball even though Wilson passing on first down worked very effectively on Dec. 1.

The Steelers lost the game 19-17.

Kinkhabwala Claims Dulac’s Report From Wilson Camp

Kinkhabwala didn’t offer another story to either support her rebuttal of Dulac’s report or to give additional context. But she strongly argued against the idea the Steelers removed Wilson’s ability to audible because of the possibility of it being a narrative the quarterback’s camp is trying to create to help his free agent market.

“In talking to coaches and general managers around the league, there’s just not a market for his services right now,” Kinkhabwala reported. “So, when I read something like that, I read this as a desperate ploy to explain why the season ended the way that it did, to assign blame elsewhere, and to perhaps try to create a market here in Pittsburgh for his services.

“The truth is, it’s just not true.”

Wilson’s camp creating a narrative that he wasn’t to blame for the team’s offensive issues late in the season could put a wedge between the quarterback and the Steelers coaching staff. But maybe the quarterback is trying to win over public appeal in the Pittsburgh fan base as much as create a market for himself in free agency.

That, of course, is assuming Kinkbahwala’s refute is more correct than Dulac’s report.

With free agency still five weeks away, this likely won’t be the last time an insider weighs in on Wilson’s relationship with Smith and the Steelers.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

Read More
,

Pittsburgh Steelers Players

Montravius Adams's headshot M. Adams
Kyle Allen's headshot K. Allen
Spencer Anderson's headshot S. Anderson
Calvin Anderson's headshot C. Anderson
Calvin Austin's headshot C. Austin
Keeanu Benton's headshot K. Benton
Beanie Bishop's headshot B. Bishop
Joshuah Bledsoe's headshot J. Bledsoe
Chris Boswell's headshot C. Boswell
Dylan Cook's headshot D. Cook
James Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Domenique Davis's headshot D. Davis
DeShon Elliott's headshot D. Elliott
Troy Fautanu's headshot T. Fautanu
Justin Fields's headshot J. Fields
Minkah Fitzpatrick's headshot M. Fitzpatrick
Zach Frazier's headshot Z. Frazier
Pat Freiermuth's headshot P. Freiermuth
Zyon Gilbert's headshot Z. Gilbert
Devin Harper's headshot D. Harper
Najee Harris's headshot N. Harris
CJ Henderson's headshot C. Henderson
Nate Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Nick Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Cameron Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Connor Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Alex Highsmith's headshot A. Highsmith
Cole Holcomb's headshot C. Holcomb
Evan Hull's headshot E. Hull
Donte Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
D'Shawn Jamison's headshot D. Jamison
Van Jefferson's headshot V. Jefferson
Brandon Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Cameron Johnston's headshot C. Johnston
Steven Jones's headshot S. Jones
Broderick Jones's headshot B. Jones
Damontae Kazee's headshot D. Kazee
Miles Killebrew's headshot M. Killebrew
Christian Kuntz's headshot C. Kuntz
DeMarvin Leal's headshot D. Leal
Logan Lee's headshot L. Lee
Eku Leota's headshot E. Leota
Isaiahh Loudermilk's headshot I. Loudermilk
Dean Lowry's headshot D. Lowry
Tyler Matakevich's headshot T. Matakevich
Ryan McCollum's headshot R. McCollum
Mason McCormick's headshot M. McCormick
Cameron McCutcheon's headshot C. McCutcheon
Lance McCutcheon's headshot L. McCutcheon
Kyler McMichael's headshot K. McMichael
Jeremiah Moon's headshot J. Moon
Dan Moore's headshot D. Moore
Doug Nester's headshot D. Nester
Larry Ogunjobi's headshot L. Ogunjobi
Cordarrelle Patterson's headshot C. Patterson
George Pickens's headshot G. Pickens
James Pierre's headshot J. Pierre
Joey Porter's headshot J. Porter
MyCole Pruitt's headshot M. Pruitt
Patrick Queen's headshot P. Queen
Elandon Roberts's headshot E. Roberts
Mark Robinson's headshot M. Robinson
Thomas Rush's headshot T. Rush
Max Scharping's headshot M. Scharping
Isaac Seumalo's headshot I. Seumalo
Aaron Shampklin's headshot A. Shampklin
Ben Skowronek's headshot B. Skowronek
Jacob Slade's headshot J. Slade
Preston Smith's headshot P. Smith
Cameron Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Skylar Thompson's headshot S. Thompson
Cory Trice's headshot C. Trice
Corliss Waitman's headshot C. Waitman
Jonathan Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jaylen Warren's headshot J. Warren
Darnell Washington's headshot D. Washington
T.J. Watt's headshot T. Watt
Ryan Watts's headshot R. Watts
Julius Welschof's headshot J. Welschof
Mike Williams's headshot M. Williams
Payton Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Roman Wilson's headshot R. Wilson
Russell Wilson's headshot R. Wilson

Comments

NFL Insider Slams New Detail in Steelers-Russell Wilson Clash: ‘Patently False’

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x