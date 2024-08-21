Steelers’ Russell Wilson Singles Out Maligned OT Broderick Jones

Quarterback Russell Wilson had perhaps his most candid media session since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 21. In the interview, he didn’t steal Aaron Rodgers’ famous 2014 “relax” line, but in so many words, he tried to calm everyone down by expressing confidence in himself and his offensive teammates.

One of those teammates was the recently much-maligned offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

When asked on August 21 about why he is so certain that the Steelers offense will get on track this season, Wilson answered because of the offensive line. The veteran quarterback then singled out Jones as one of the team’s most talented linemen.

“I think the explosive plays. I think also too just how well the line has done throughout the whole preseason,” Wilson told reporters. “I’m really excited about it.

“Obviously, we all know how great Broderick Jones is. Everyone was talking about [Jones]. Broderick is a great football player. You know, he’s one of the reasons why I came here because of how talented he is.”

Jones has faced significant criticism since his Week 2 preseason performance on August 17. Pro Football Focus gave Jones a 50.5 grade (out of 100) in the game. He particularly struggled in pass protection, scoring a 40.8 PFF pass blocking grade.

Steelers’ Russell Wilson Confident in Broderick Jones, Other Steelers Players

Wilson singling out Jones was notable for a couple different reasons. The first is the ramifications it could have on the 2023 first-round pick.

Jones played so poorly against the Buffalo Bills that some Steelers fans on X (formerly Twitter) were calling for him to be benched when the regular season begins. If Jones loses his confidence because of that outside noise, then it could have bad ramifications on his development and career.

Wilson offering support of Jones publicly could help prevent that from happening. Wilson’s conversation with the media on August 21 also worked as a reminder for Jones, and really every player, that it’s dangerous to take too much stock in the exhibition games.

“It’s preseason. I think there’s always highs,” Wilson said to the media. “There are some things we’ve done really well. There are some things that we need to be better at.

“That’s the part of playing, that’s part of the fun about the preseason. You learn things, and you transition that to the practice field.”

Wilson said this as the national media has questioned his own place in the Steelers starting lineup. This week, several national media pundits have argued the Steelers should start Justin Fields behind center in Week 1.

The latest was Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on August 21.

“I think it’d be crazy not to go with Justin Fields,” Florio said on 93.7 The Fan, via Steelers Depot. “Looking at that offense, the way the offensive line’s playing and you throw on top of it, Jaylen Warren presumably being injured into the season. Where do you get the burst? Where do you get the acceleration?

“You get it from Justin Fields. All things equal. Give me the guy who can make things happen with his legs.”

Wilson Showing Again Why He’s Likely QB1 for Steelers

While national pundits support Fields starting, Steelers insiders such as Mark Kaboly have been more complimentary of Wilson. Kaboly has hyped Wilson’s leadership since May as the reason the Steelers want him behind center.

Wilson expressing confidence in Jones and his offense is an example of that leadership. Kaboly noted that after Wilson’s media session.

“Just how Russell Wilson speaks and the words he says, how he carries himself and the aura around him suggests to me that he knows that he’s the Week 1 starter for the Steelers,” Kaboly wrote on X Now, whether he has been told that is up for debate, but he sure doesn’t look like a guy who is worried about not being QB1.”

As great as Fields has reportedly practiced, it’s also not like he has lit up the scoreboard in the preseason. Fields has averaged 6.9 yards on 23 pass attempts. He hasn’t thrown an interception, but he’s fumbled 2 snaps and has zero touchdowns.