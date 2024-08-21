Steelers Urged to Trade a QB, Sign Ex-Pro Bowler as Replacement

The Pittsburgh Steelers have completed transformed their quarterback room since last year. But ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum argued on August 21 that the Steelers should make more quarterback changes to their roster.

On ESPN’s “Get Up,” Tannenbaum proposed the Steelers trade Russell Wilson to the Minnesota Vikings and then sign veteran free agent Ryan Tannehill.

“Unfortunately for Minnesota, history is repeating itself. We go back to 2016, very unfortunate injury. Teddy Bridgewater had a catastrophic injury at practice. Sam Bradford gets traded from the Eagles to the Vikings,” Tannenbaum said, via Steelers Depot. “So to me, I think a win-win here is to trade Russell Wilson to Minnesota.

“I think he’s a better quarterback than Sam Darnold. They certainly could battle it out.

“Then, Ryan Tannehill is still a free agent, guys. If you go back to the two years that Ryan Tannehill was with Arthur Smith at Tennessee, they had an unbelievable two-year run.”

Tannenbaum added that Tannehill would at least initially serve as backup to Justin Fields.

Similarities & Differences Between Vikings Acquiring Sam Bradford & Potentially Trading for Russell Wilson

Tannenbaum recalled a bit of history to argue Wilson could land with the Vikings. The injuries to Teddy Bridgewater in 2016 and J.J. McCarthy this year were similarly devastating.

As Tannenbaum explained, the Vikings went out and acquired Sam Bradford in 2016. There’s a bit difference, though, between Bradford’s old team and the current Steelers. The Philadelphia Eagles were finished with Bradford after trading up to draft Carson Wentz at No. 2 overall in 2016.

Bradford started for the Eagles the season before the trade and was mostly average. He led Philadelphia to a 7-7 record.

Wilson has played all of 21 preseason snaps for the Steelers. It’s highly unlikely the organization is going to give up on the Super Bowl winning quarterback before the regular season even begins.

Tannenbaum’s proposal is entirely based on the idea that the Steelers want to start Fields. Although Fields has reportedly “gained some ground” in their quarterback competition, head coach Mike Tomlin has never stopped indicating that Wilson will be behind center when the regular season begins.

No Indication Steelers Are Interested in Ryan Tannehill

The other half of Tannenbaum’s argument is the previous connection between Tannehill and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The ESPN analyst is right — the two have a great history.

Over two years in Arthur Smith’s offense, Tannehill posted an 18-8 record while averaging 8.6 yards per pass with 55 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. That record was helped by Derrick Henry leading the NFL in rushing during both seasons, but Tannehill undoubtably played very well.

However, the Steelers could have signed Tannehill to compete with Kenny Pickett this season. Instead, they signed Wilson.

Then, the Steelers had another opportunity to add Tannehill after trading Pickett. But they acquired Fields instead.

It’s now close to the beginning of the regular season to make a significant change at quarterback. As advantageous as it would to have a signal caller with experience in Smith’s system, Tannehill hasn’t been building chemistry with the Steelers offensive players all summer as Wilson has.

Wilson also has an intangible as a former Super Bowl winning quarterback that the Steelers are reportedly attracted to.

“They want Russell Wilson in here for a reason, and it’s more than just being a quarterback. It’s being a leader,” said Steelers insider Mark Kaboly on May 30.

If Wilson plays poorly in the first regular season games, the Steelers turn to Fields and the Vikings remain desperate for a quarterback, then perhaps a trade could be on the table.

But at some point, the national media is going to have to accept that Wilson is going to be Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback to begin the season.