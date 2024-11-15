Steelers Urged to Make Immediate Move With QB Russell Wilson

Quarterback Russell Wilson has started only three games for the Pittsburgh Steelers But debate about whether the Steelers should re-sign Wilson after the season and for how much money has already begun.

On November 15, NFL analyst Chase Daniel argued the debate should be finished if Wilson improves to 4-0 as Pittsburgh’s starter with a victory against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.

Daniel even went a step further. He suggested the Steelers should sign Wilson to a contract extension immediately if the team knocks off its biggest rival on November 17.

“If he wins this game against a really quality opponent, I think you’ve got to sign him to a new contract,” Daniel said on FOX Sports’ The Facility. “I think you’ve got to make him a franchise.

“The Steelers have this dumb rule of not doing contracts ever during the season. Well, guess what, if Russell Wilson keeps playing the way he’s playing, the price is only going to go up.

“So, in my opinion, if you are starting 4-0 with Russ, he’s proven to you that he is the next quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for a few years to come. Because he keeps his body in good shape. That’s what he’s playing for.”

In addition to being 3-0, Wilson has thrown 6 touchdowns versus 1 interception while averaging 8.7 yards per pass in 3 games with Pittsburgh.

Why a Midseason Contract for Russell Wilson is Highly Unlikely

Daniel made a strong argument during his appearance on FOX Sports. But he also pointed out why what he said should happen probably won’t.

The Steelers have a policy that they don’t negotiate contracts during the season. Right or wrong, that’s the way they conduct their business. The Steelers have a way of doing things, such as not firing coaches even after lean years. The sports talk airwaves aren’t going to change their policies.

As great as Wilson is playing, it seems unlikely the quarterback is going to break Steelers tradition.

Secondly, an argument can be made that Wilson doesn’t want a midseason contract extension. The nearly $39 million the Denver Broncos owed him after his release allowed him to sign a 1-year contract for the league minimum. But Wilson also signed his bargain deal with the Steelers betting on himself.

Someone with that confidence isn’t going to hedge his bets after a 4-0 start.

Daniel is probably correct. If Wilson continues to succeed, his price tag will go up. Wilson knows that and will likely continue betting he will keep playing well, thus raising his value with the Steelers or another organization.

Wilson Addresses NFL Future

As archaic as not negotiating contract extensions midseason may seem, there is a purpose to it. The Steelers organization is focused on the current season when it begins.

The veteran quarterback has the same mindset, which should further cast doubt on the possibility of an extension after a potential Steelers victory in Week 11.

“I’ve never really thought past the years most of the time when I’m playing,” Wilson said in an exclusive interview with ESPN’s Hannah Storm. “Anybody knows me, I’m so engulfed in the moment, you know? I think it’s so critical to be that way because it’s too hard to think about what’s ahead or what’s behind. It’s just being right here.”

That doesn’t sound like a quarterback itching to sign a new contract right now.

Having said that, Wilson did reveal some of his future career aspirations with Storm.

“I definitely want to play another 5 to 7 more years. I think that’s always been my goal. I’ve been very clear about that since the beginning,” Wilson told Storm. “I think that’s always been my mindset. The longevity of the game.”

“I feel great, I feel young. I feel like I still move around out there and make all the decisions and throws and throw the ball where I need to throw it.”

Immediately after that response, though, Wilson emphasized that his main focus is on “winning this week.”