Steelers’ George Pickens Sends Message on QB Russell Wilson

Quarterback Justin Fields has seemingly gained ground over the past month in the team’s competition behind center with Russell Wilson, who has missed parts of training camp because of a calf injury. But there’s one area where Wilson is going to continue to hold the edge over Fields all season — experienced leadership.

While speaking to reporters on August 14, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens praised Wilson for the veteran guidance he’s provided the team.

“He’s a very good leader,” Pickens said, via Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker. “He’s a more verbal guy than the other Qs for sure.

“His enthusiasm is the best thing about him.”

This fall, Wilson is entering the 13th season of his NFL career. He started at least 14 contests in each of his first 12 years.

From 2012-20, he started every single contest, earning eight Pro Bowl appearances and leading the league in passing touchdowns once. Wilson also led the Seattle Seahawks to two NFC championships and a Super Bowl title during that span.

Leadership Gives Russell Wilson Edge in Steelers QB Battle?

The Steelers have been upfront since acquiring both quarterbacks in March that Wilson has “the pole position” over Fields for the starting job. Steelers insider Mark Kaboly argued on May 30 that Wilson holds an edge over Fields because of what Pickens praised Wilson for on August 14 — his leadership.

“They want Russell Wilson in here for a reason, and it’s more than just being a quarterback,” Kaboly said. “It’s being a leader.”

That’s not necessarily an indictment on Fields. He just hasn’t been a leader of a winning team in his young NFL career.

Fields is 10-28 as a starting quarterback in the league. Last year, he led the Chicago Bears to a 5-8 record while throwing 16 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Wilson hasn’t posted a winning record since 2020. But from 2012-20, he never had a losing record and led the Seahawks to five campaigns with at least 11 wins. Wilson also won eight playoff games in a five-year span from 2012-16.

The question now is whether Wilson can recreate that success with the Steelers at 35 years old.

Wilson Says He’s ‘Ahead of Schedule’ in Recovery From Calf Injury

The other question surrounding Wilson is when he will be completely recovered from his calf injury. According to Wilson, though, he is more than trending in the right direction.

“I’ve been working every single day,” Wilson said, via Becker. “Even the days I was a little bit lighter in team, I was getting all the fundamental work.

“I feel really good. I’m ahead of schedule.”

The veteran quarterback suffered the calf injury while pushing a blocking sled at the beginning of training camp. Wilson, head coach Mike Tomlin and other members of the Steelers organization faced severe criticism immediately after Wilson’s injury.

If the ailment impacts Wilson going into the regular season, then that criticism will be more than warranted. The good news is the Steelers do have another quarterback they are comfortable with in Fields.

But Fields may not be able to match the leadership that Wilson has been praised for possessing this summer.