NFL Insider Suggests ‘Divide’ Could Exist for Steelers to Lose QB Russell Wilson

NFL insider Albert Breer wrote that the Pittsburgh Steelers could be divided enough on what to pay quarterback Russell Wilson that he reaches free agency in March.

Quarterback Russell Wilson has the Pittsburgh Steelers seriously contending for the first time in years. But one question still looms over the Steelers — who will be the team’s quarterback next season?

NFL insider Albert Breer argued that even if Wilson continues to experience success to end this season, the organization might not be ready to pay the quarterback his market value.

“My guess would be in the case of Wilson, if he plays well and Pittsburgh makes a nice playoff run, then there may be enough of a divide in a negotiation that the Steelers could let him hit the market and ask him to give them the right to match whatever is out there,” wrote Breer in a Sports Illustrated mailbag on December 5.

The Steelers-Wilson marriage is working this season in part because the veteran signal caller agreed to a league minimum contract. The Steelers signed him to a 1-year, $1.2 million deal.

Wilson agreed to that deal because the Denver Broncos still had to pay $39 million to him in 2024. So, he is earning $1.2 million from the Steelers and the difference from the Broncos this season.

It could be quite expensive for Pittsburgh to sign Wilson to a second contract. He earned an excess of $50 million during the 2020 and 2022 seasons.

Projecting Russell Wilson’s Potential Next Contract With Steelers

A few weeks after Wilson’s stellar Steelers debut, pundits began wondering what the quarterback might make on his next contract. NFL analyst Chase Daniel argued on November 15 that the team should sign Wilson to an extension immediately.

But the Steelers have a policy not to engage in contract negotiations during the season. Breer wrote that the organization is not changing that policy this year.

So, as Wilson continues to win, his price is presumably going up. How high could that price go?

Sport Illustrated’s Jack Markowski projected Wilson to receive an average annual salary of $35-$40 million on a 3- or 4-year deal.

15 quarterbacks possess an average annual salary of at least $40 million this season. With that in mind, there should be no divide over whether the Steelers should sign Wilson to that figure. That’s the cost of doing business with a franchise quarterback.

Wilson turned 36 on November 29. But he told ESPN’s Hannah Storm on November 14 that he wants to play into his 40s. A 4-year deal would satisfy that desire.

Perhaps Breer expects Wilson to demand more than an average annual salary of $40 million. That’s why he “guessed” there would be a divide on signing him.

If money is Wilson’s top priority, perhaps he will aim to hit the open market to test his value. But after two disappointing years in Denver, Wilson could have learned the grass isn’t always greener.

The Steelers have a formula to win with him behind center. If that’s more of Wilson’s priority, then he may not try to break the bank with a record deal.

Will Justin Fields Return to Steelers?

The second part of the quarterback question with the Steelers is what will happen with Justin Fields.

He led the team to a 4-2 start while Wilson was sidelined with a calf injury. Over the last six weeks, Fields has turned into a key run-pass option quarterback late in games.

Breer argued there is a “narrow” path to the Steelers bringing back Wilson and Fields.

“For both guys to be back next year, I think Russell Wilson’s value would have to land in a place where, after he hits the market, the Steelers would be able to sign a second veteran quarterback contract and Fields’s pursuit of a shot to start somewhere else would have to fail. Either that, or Wilson flattens out the rest of the year, and he and Fields both would have to come back on reasonable deals,” wrote Breer.

With Fields’ talent and 4-2 record as a starter this season, he’s likely to receive a starting opportunity elsewhere. No one can fault him for leaving the Steelers either if it’s clear Fields will be Pittsburgh’s backup again in 2025.

But the 2024 season is far from complete. Wilson could suffer another injury, putting Fields back behind center for the critical stretch run.

The 2025 quarterback question looms large. But the answer perhaps won’t present itself for a few more months.