Russell Wilson Posts 8-Word Message After Steelers Beat Commanders

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now 3-0 with Russell Wilson under center, but Week 10 meant a little bit more. For the first time since Wilson has taken over at quarterback, Pittsburgh defeated a team with a winning record — and a seven-win team at that.

After the 28-27 victory over the Washington Commanders, Wilson shared a message for followers on Instagram. “BY Faith!!! Great Team win! God is good,” the Steelers QB wrote.

The post also included a reel of Wilson and the Steelers, from the pregame rally cry to the game-winning plays on both the offensive and the defensive side. The song, “Ambition,” by Wale plays in the background along with parts of Wilson’s speech.

“Embrace the moment. Embrace the moment,” Wilson tells teammates at the start of the video. Continuing: “One play at a time, locked in, doing this together. It’s time to work. It’s time to work. Let’s go, win on three. One, two, three, win!”

Later, at the end of the reel, Wilson says: “It’s built over daily obsession with excellence, by faith.”

In just over 24 hours, the post has more than 37,500 likes.

Russell Wilson Puts Together Best Performance of Season in Terms of Total QBR

Wilson recorded his lowest passer rating of the season on November 10, but he had his best start in terms of total QBR — which is intended to “isolate each NFL quarterback’s contribution to his team’s fortunes as accurately as possible with the data available.”

QBR grades on a scale of 0-100, and Wilson earned a 72.7 against the Commanders.

As for why the passer rating was lower, the Steelers quarterback’s 50% completion percentage and his first interception of the year likely had a lot to do with that. Having said that, Wilson’s QBR illustrates a more impactful performance from the veteran signal-caller.

Wilson finished with 195 yards passing, 3 touchdowns and 3 important rushing yards. He also took 3 sacks and was responsible for the aforementioned turnover.

For reference, Wilson earned a total QBR of 63.7 during his debut versus the New York Jets and despite a 114.9 passer rating, a season-low 40.9 QBR against the New York Giants.

More important than all these stats is another, however — wins. For the time being, Wilson is undefeated in a Steelers uniform.

Steelers Fans React to Russell Wilson’s Week 10 Victory Message on Instagram

The Steelers community rallied around Wilson in the comment section of his Instagram post.

“And they said he was washed up, not at all, it’s the team you are surrounded by….” One of the top comments read.

Another Steelers supporter said: “Tuned out the haters and tuned into the game!!💪💪”

Followed by a third, who replied: “NEVER GIVE UP ON RUSS.”

“Bro that last TD to [Mike] Williams is hella underrated,” a fourth fan stated. “The pass when falling back and just lobbed in the perfect spot. We see you Russ 👀 keep it up!!!”

Finally, one particularly amped up follower predicted: “This ain’t nothing ! Y’all ain’t seen nothing yet! My QB been the man. Y’all just now got the eyes to see it. That’s fine, we welcome all, friend, or foe. Russ don’t stay down. Let me be humble like my QB lol. Who want that work next ??😤🖤💛🖤💛”

There were countless other commenters cheering Wilson on as he continues to turn back the clock and make big throws. The Steelers next matchup will be a crucial one at home against the 7-3 division rival Baltimore Ravens. Whoever wins stands alone atop the AFC North.