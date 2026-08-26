Steelers-Saints Joey Porter Jr. Trade Idea Comes With Strong New Orleans Ties

The Pittsburgh Steelers have given no indication they are ready to trade Joey Porter Jr. But if their contract stalemate with the cornerback ever forces them to consider it, one NFC team could be a good fit, according to CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo.

That team would be the New Orleans Saints.

Porter is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and head coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged Monday that Pittsburgh and the 26-year-old have reached an “impasse” in extension talks.

That has opened the door to speculation about what could happen next. DeArdo included New Orleans among six potential landing spots for Porter if the Steelers eventually decide a trade makes more sense than letting the situation linger.

Saints Floated as Joey Porter Jr. Trade Destination

DeArdo believes the timing could make New Orleans particularly interesting.

The Saints finished only 6-11 during Kellen Moore’s first season as head coach, but the record doesn’t tell the entire story. New Orleans started 2-10 before winning its final four games, giving the organization some momentum heading into 2026.

“The Saints could use a player of Porter’s caliber in their secondary to increase their odds of winning what is the NFL’s most wide-open division,” DeArdo wrote.

New Orleans hasn’t reached the postseason since the 2020 season, making 2026 another opportunity to snap a five-year playoff drought.

DeArdo also pointed to a connection between the two front offices that makes the hypothetical more interesting.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan was born in New Orleans, attended Tulane and began his NFL career with the Saints. He spent four years with New Orleans from 1997 through 2000, beginning as a player personnel intern before working in player personnel and football operations.

That history led DeArdo to suggest Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and Khan could potentially find common ground if New Orleans viewed Porter as the type of addition capable of helping push the Saints into contention.

Steelers Still Showing No Desire to Trade Joey Porter Jr.

The problem with any proposed destination remains that Pittsburgh has shown no desire to shop Porter.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly reported Aug. 21 that the team had not received a single inquiry about Porter and had not made any trade calls itself.

“The Steelers have zero interest in trading Porter unless there is a crazy offer (2 first rounders or something like that),” Kaboly wrote.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor offered a similar update Monday, reporting there had been no meaningful progress in extension talks but that Pittsburgh still had neither made nor received trade calls involving Porter.

McCarthy then publicly described the negotiations as an “impasse.”

“I would love the opportunity to coach Joey Porter,” McCarthy said. “I know our defensive guys would love the opportunity.”

Porter has spent training camp on the physically unable to perform list after aggravating a back issue during a mobility test at the start of camp. The contract situation has added another layer to his absence as Pittsburgh closes in on its Sept. 13 opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

The former No. 32 overall pick is coming off his best NFL season, starting all 14 games he played and leading Pittsburgh with a career-high 14 passes defensed.

That production is exactly why a team such as New Orleans would make sense if Porter ever became available.

For now, though, DeArdo’s Saints scenario remains hypothetical. Pittsburgh’s contract negotiations have stalled, but its reported stance on trading Porter has not.