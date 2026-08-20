Steelers vs. Jets: Preseason Week 2 Streaming Options, Lineup News

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ schedule continues in Week 2 of the preseason with a matchup against the New York Jets on Friday, August 21.

The game will air on NFL Network at 7 pm ET. Local viewers can find the Steelers on KDKA-TV (CBS). The pregame show begins at 6:30 pm ET.

Longtime Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch is once again handling color commentary. Batch will be joined by Bob Pompeani and Missi Matthews. The postgame show will feature former Pittsburgh offensive lineman Willie Colon alongside A.J. Ross.

Listeners can catch the game on the radio on stations WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM. Pre-game coverage starts at 3 pm ET.

The Steelers schedule for the preseason will conclude with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, August 27.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets: Streaming and Player to Watch for Week 2 of the Preseason Schedule

The second matchup of the preseason will offer another chance to evaluate the quarterback room. Veteran Mason Rudolph is battling rookie Drew Allar and second-year player Will Howard for the gig behind Aaron Rodgers. The trio combined for a strong effort in a 28-9 win over the Green Bay Packers in the preseason opener.

Rudolph drew the start against the Packers. He completed 10 of 11 passes for 93 yards. After a three-and-out on the first possession, Rudolph engineered a 16-play drive that ended at the goal line. Tight end Pat Freiermuth was tackled at the one-yard line on fourth down. Rudolph took two sacks, but generally kept the offense on schedule. Pittsburgh had a Lew Nichols touchdown run nullified by a Trot Fautanu penalty with Rudolph at the helm.

Howard took over from Rudolph. He hit on seven of his nine passes, picking up 86 yards. Howard nearly got the Steelers on the board at the end of the second quarter. He connected with tight end Robert Tonyan across the middle for what was initially ruled a 23-yard touchdown strike. Replay review ultimately overturned the call. Nichols punched in a one-yard score on the next play.

Allar might’ve been the most impressive of the quarterback group. He went 10-for-13 for 153 yards and two touchdowns. The former Penn State signal caller also added a short touchdown run. Excluding a kneel-down to end the game, the Steelers scored on every Allar drive.

Steelers Expected to be Without Max Iheanachor

First-round pick Max Iheanachor is unlikely to suit up for the matchup against the Jets. The offensive tackle is dealing with an upper-body injury.

Veteran Dylan Cook continues to handle the majority of the reps at right tackle. Iheanachor has been limited to individual drills as he tends to the injury.