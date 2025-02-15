Hi, Subscriber

Steelers Add Local Product to Coaching Staff: Report

Head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers hired New Castle native Scott McCurley as their inside linebackers coach.

Scott McCurley is coming home to Western Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported the Pittsburgh Steelers have hired McCurley as their new inside linebackers coach. McCurley, who is from New Castle, PA and played college football at Pitt, is replacing departed inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry.

McCurley played linebacker at Pitt from 1999-2002. He started his NFL coaching career with the Green Bay Packers in 2006.

Over the last five seasons, McCurley served as linebackers coach for head coach Mike McCarthy, who is also from Pittsburgh, and the Dallas Cowboys.

Steelers Hire LB Coach Scott McCurley

McCurley didn’t play a major role for the Pitt Panthers during his college career. But after appearing in 13 games as a senior in 2002, he remained with the team as a defensive graduate assistant. McCurley received his first NFL opportunity as a coaching administrator intern with the Packers on McCarthy’s first staff.

McCurley coached under McCarthy, who attended high school in Homestead, PA, for 18 seasons. In fact, the Steelers will be his first NFL coaching opportunity under a different head coach with Mike Tomlin.

McCurley remained a coaching administrator for two more seasons after his internship ended. He then served as defensive quality control coach in Green Bay from 2009-13. He was part of the Packers staff that defeated Tomlin and the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

McCurley rose to assistant linebackers coach in 2014. He stayed in that role for four years before becoming a defensive assistant.

The Packers didn’t retain McCurley after the team fired McCarthy during the 2018 season. After a year off, he joined McCarthy’s staff in Dallas as linebackers coach in 2020.

McCurley attended Mohawk High School in Bessemer, PA, which is about an hour north of Acrisure Stadium, near the Pennsylvania-Ohio border.

