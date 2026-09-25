Former Steelers WR Gets Disappointing News From NFC Contender

With the Pittsburgh Steelers potentially set to test their wide receiver depth again in Week 3, a former Steelers wideout reached free agency at the end of this week.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Chicago Bears parted ways with veteran receiver Scotty Miller. The eighth-year wideout was previously on the Bears practice squad.

Miller spent two years with the Steelers, starting one game in 2024. He appeared in 13 contests during both 2024 and 2025, hauling in passes from Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

In 26 games, he posted 14 catches for 131 yards. Miller also returned two kickoffs for 34 total yards.

The veteran served as an emergency backup for a few specialty roles too, including holder on the field goal team. Miller served as the team’s holder in his Steelers debut — Week 1 of the 2024 campaign — after punter Cameron Johnston suffered a season-ending injury.

Bears Release Ex-Steelers WR Scotty Miller

Getty The Chicago Bears released former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Scotty Miller on Thursday.

On one hand, Miller was an ideal practice squad player for the Bears early this season because he could fill a lot of different jobs. That versatility likely landed him an opportunity with Chicago after the Steelers didn’t retain him this offseason.

The Bears signed Miller in free agency in May. The team released him before the NFL roster deadline in August but brought him back on the practice squad.

However, Miller doesn’t have much upside any more as a pass-catcher. So from a developmental perspective, he’s going to be a tough keep on the practice squad for some organizations.

Early in his career, Miller showcased similarities to Wes Welker or Julian Edelman. It was easy to make those comparisons when Tom Brady was his quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Miller hauled in 33 catches for 501 yards and three touchdowns during Tampa Bay’s 2020 Super Bowl season.

Miller, though, hasn’t recorded more than 200 yards in any other season.

In 2023, he played for the Atlanta Falcons. Miller registered 11 catches for 161 yards and two scores in 17 games. The Steelers were the third team of his NFL career.

Over 93 games overall, Miller has 99 catches, 1,216 receiving yards and six touchdowns in the NFL.