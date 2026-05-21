Seth Rollins Makes Feelings Toward Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers Clear

After the Pittsburgh Steelers signed future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal this past weekend, Rodgers made a significant announcement in front of the Pittsburgh media. He revealed that he is going to retire after the 2026 season. As Rodgers stated, this is it. After 22 years, his legendary run will come to an end.

In light of this news, Good Morning Football co-host and WWE star Seth Rollins took time on Thursday morning to change his mind on Rodgers. After repeatedly showing his disdain for the four-time MVP quarterback, Rollins, a known Bears fan, gave Rodgers his flowers, seeing as this will be his final season.

One Last Run With the Pittsburgh Steelers

Here is what Rollins had to say via Good Morning Football on Thursday morning about his respect for Rodgers:

“There is a very thin line between love and hate…I love Aaron Rodgers…There are heroes, and there are villains. He has been my villain for years. He is the greatest pure passer I have ever seen. As a Bears fan, who had never had anybody under center my entire career that I can really rely on until maybe now, I was jealous…I wish Aaron Rodgers was (with the Bears). The man broke my heart so many times…I am here to publicly give Aaron Rodgers his flowers.”

Rodgers has made many enemies over his illustrious career. You can’t be an all-time great athlete and not have enemies. The only NFL quarterback all-time to have 500+ touchdown passes and a passer rating of over 100, he has accomplished everything there is to accomplish. Now, he will look to make one final impact in the league with the Steelers in year 22. He’ll have the chance to climb the ranks in multiple statistical categories, including touchdown passes and wins.

Aaron Rodgers Looks to Take Pittsburgh Farther in 2026

After coming over from the New York Jets in the hopes of regaining his legendary NFL footing, Rodgers was a huge difference-maker in 2025. He recorded 25 total touchdowns and just seven interceptions for Mike Tomlin and Co. His efforts helped guide the Steelers to a 10-6 record in his 16 starts. In the final regular-season game against the Baltimore Ravens, with the season on the line, Rodgers completed 31 passes for 294 yards and a game-winning touchdown. He was very clutch when he had to be. The win clinched the Steelers’ first AFC North title in five years.

Heading into this season, as he reunites with longtime head coach Mike McCarthy, Rodgers will look to find some early-career magic one final time. In the 11 years where Rodgers was the starter and McCarthy was the head coach (2008-2018), Green Bay made eight consecutive playoff appearances, won five NFC North titles, appeared in three NFC Championship games, and brought home Super Bowl XLV. In that same span, Rodgers won his first two MVPs and was voted to seven Pro Bowls.