Skip Bayless Makes Bold Prediction About Steelers’ 2026 Record

In what could be seen as one of the NFL’s most brutal divisions, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have their work cut out for them. They are coming off their first division title in five years thanks to the leadership of future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Co. However, it could be an uphill battle for them, seeing as the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens could be much healthier in 2026.

Longtime sports columnist Skip Bayless has a pessimistic view of Pittsburgh as it prepares for the upcoming season. While appearing on The Arena’s Gridiron, Bayless shared why he believes the Steelers will take a step back from their 10-7 record.

Skip Bayless Doesn’t Believe in the Pittsburgh Steelers

Here is what Bayless had to say about Pittsburgh potentially taking a step back in 2026:

“This is the easiest pick of the day for me. (The Steelers) stumbled into the back door of the playoffs thanks to a missed 40-yard field goal…Now you’re telling me they’re just going to be back in the playoffs in that division? The Bengals are going to be way better. The Ravens are going to be way, way better.”

Bayless’s take is a fair one, considering how good the Bengals and Ravens are when they are healthy. However, this isn’t the first time that he has been against a team that is led by Aaron Rodgers. So, there may be a little bias here for whatever reason. While the Bengals are looking to have a healthy Joe Burrow back, and while the Ravens are looking to have a strong first season under new head coach Jesse Minter, Pittsburgh is still the reigning division champs. In fact, Rodgers reuniting with longtime head coach Mike McCarthy could yield great rewards.

Steelers Look to Improve on Both Sides of the Football

The last time that Aaron Rodgers played a full season for Mike McCarthy (2016), he threw 40 touchdown passes and guided the Green Bay Packers to the NFC Championship game. In fact, he probably should’ve won yet another MVP. In their 11 seasons together as starter and head coach on Lombardi Avenue, they guided the Packers to eight playoff appearances, five NFC North titles, three NFC Championship game appearances, and a Super Bowl win, which came against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ironically enough.

But McCarthy hopes to help his new team improve in a couple of different areas. After finishing in the bottom fourth of the league in both total offense and total defense, the Steelers will be looking to become more of a threat in both respects. If they can improve in any way, 10-7 might just be this team’s floor. This is especially true after they added plenty of reinforcements this offseason, including 1,000-yard wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and 1,000-yard running back Rico Dowdle. Bayless’s feelings about the Steelers could end up being very misplaced.