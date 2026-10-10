Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Predicted to Benefit From Major Colts Weakness

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had trouble keeping Aaron Rodgers clean through the first month of the season. ESPN’s Seth Walder sees Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts going much differently.

Rodgers has already been sacked 13 times through four games, including five times in Pittsburgh’s Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Despite that, Walder made one of the boldest predictions surrounding the Steelers’ Week 5 matchup: Indianapolis won’t even record a quarterback hit on Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers Gets Bold Prediction Against Colts

Walder’s prediction has less to do with Pittsburgh suddenly solving its protection issues and much more to do with what Indianapolis hasn’t been able to generate up front.

“Rodgers will not take a single QB hit. The veteran actually isn’t getting rid of the ball lightning-quick this season like he did last year, but the Colts have the worst pass rush win rate in the league. I think Rodgers could have a comfortable day, especially if the Steelers get out to a lead,” Walder wrote.

That would represent a dramatic change for Rodgers.

The 42-year-old has been sacked 13 times for 107 yards through four games. Pittsburgh is allowing 3.3 sacks per game, with only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers allowing more entering Week 5.

Cleveland gave the Steelers their toughest protection test yet. Rodgers completed 22 of 40 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns, but the Browns got him to the ground five times.

Indianapolis hasn’t shown the same ability to consistently disrupt quarterbacks.

The Colts managed only one sack in their 30-13 win over the Washington Commanders last week and blitzed on just 9.8% of Washington’s dropbacks.

Colts Pass Rush Gives Steelers Chance to Protect Rodgers

Indianapolis will also be without one of its veteran edge defenders Sunday.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen ruled Arden Key out with a hamstring injury after he missed all three practices this week. Key has appeared in all four games, recording eight tackles, a half-sack and one forced fumble.

That leaves Laiatu Latu, DeForest Buckner and the rest of the Colts’ front trying to turn around a pass rush that has struggled to consistently finish plays.

Buckner has been Indianapolis’ most productive pass rusher with three sacks through four games. Latu has one.

For Pittsburgh, the challenge is taking advantage of the matchup after an uneven opening month for its offensive line.

The Steelers returned only center Zach Frazier to the same position he played last season. Troy Fautanu moved from right tackle to left tackle, Mason McCormick flipped from right guard to left guard and rookie Max Iheanachor has been asked to step in on the right side.

That group hasn’t kept Rodgers untouched often.

It also hasn’t stopped him from putting together his two most productive passing performances in the past two games. Rodgers has thrown for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns in consecutive weeks, including 299 yards against Cleveland.

Walder believes Sunday’s matchup gives Rodgers an opportunity to operate without the constant pressure Pittsburgh has dealt with early this season.

Going from five sacks allowed one week to zero quarterback hits the next would be a massive swing.

That’s exactly what Walder is predicting.