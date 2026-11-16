Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Fires Back at ESPN Reporter After Bengals Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers had plenty of explaining to do after getting blown out by the Cincinnati Bengals. Aaron Rodgers, though, wasn’t interested in one ESPN reporter’s suggestion that the loss could send Pittsburgh’s season in the wrong direction.

During his postgame news conference, Rodgers pushed back on a question from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor about how the Steelers would keep their 38-18 defeat from changing the team’s trajectory. His response came after Pittsburgh lost its grip on first place in the AFC North.

Aaron Rodgers Pushes Back on ESPN’s Brooke Pryor

SteelerNation’s Anthony G. Halkias II reported on the exchange, which began when Pryor asked how the Steelers could prevent their loss to Cincinnati from affecting what happens next.

“Oh, that’s very dramatic there, Brooke,” Rodgers responded. “I’m not — You know, I’ve been a part of this league for a long time. There [are] big wins and tough losses, so we will deal with this appropriately.”

Rodgers wasn’t dismissing the performance itself. Asked separately what he took from the night, he was far more direct.

“We played a division rival on the road and got beaten up pretty good,” Rodgers said.

The Steelers entered Cincinnati riding four straight wins following a bye week. They were 6-2 and tied with the Bengals atop the division. The loss dropped Pittsburgh to 6-3, while Cincinnati improved to 7-2 and took sole possession of first place.

Aaron Rodgers and Steelers Offense Struggle Against Bengals

The result explains why Pryor raised the question about the bigger picture.

Rodgers opened the game with seven consecutive incompletions and didn’t complete a pass until late in the second quarter. Pittsburgh went into halftime trailing 24-3 and had only three points entering the fourth quarter.

Rodgers eventually finished 15-of-29 passing for 143 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Both touchdown passes came in the final period, one to DK Metcalf and the other to Pat Freiermuth.

The Bengals outgained the Steelers 484-222. Joe Burrow threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns, while Ja’Marr Chase caught 11 passes for 231 yards.

Pittsburgh’s rushing attack didn’t offer much relief, either. Jaylen Warren managed 15 yards on seven carries after rushing for 127 yards in the Steelers’ earlier win over Cincinnati.

Rodgers acknowledged the problems afterward, telling reporters, according to Steelers Depot’s Troy Montgomery, “We shot ourselves in the foot with a couple plays.”

Mike McCarthy Addresses Steelers’ Response to Bengals Loss

Coach Mike McCarthy wasn’t pleased with what his team showed after a week off, either.

“That’s clearly not to the standard of the Pittsburgh Steelers,” McCarthy said, according to Behind the Steel Curtain’s Ryland Bickley.

McCarthy also acknowledged that the team was too far into the season to still be making some of the operational mistakes it committed against Cincinnati. The Steelers had come out of their previous two losses with victories, but both of those bounce-back games were at home.

The Steelers have answered their previous two losses with wins at home. Their next opportunity won’t offer that advantage: Pittsburgh travels to Philadelphia, where it hasn’t won since 1965.

Cincinnati now holds the AFC North lead, and Rodgers’ next chance to show how Pittsburgh handles a bad loss comes on the road.