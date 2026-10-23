Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Takes Issue With Paris Arrival Plan Before Saints Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have arrived in Paris for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, but Aaron Rodgers isn’t completely sold on how the team handled the trip.

Pittsburgh flew out Thursday evening and landed in France on Friday morning, leaving only two days before kickoff. Rodgers has made his share of international trips during his NFL career, and the 42-year-old quarterback made clear he would’ve preferred getting overseas much earlier.

Aaron Rodgers Questions Steelers’ Late Arrival in Paris

Speaking to reporters Friday, Rodgers offered a pointed response to Pittsburgh’s decision to follow a familiar international travel schedule. His comments were posted by The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo.

“I played in three countries now, and each of them we’ve left on Thursday early evening. Would have been nice one time to come over on a Monday,” Rodgers said.

The Steelers practiced in Pittsburgh earlier in the week before boarding their overnight flight. The Saints, meanwhile, arrived in France on Monday following their win over the New York Giants and have spent the week practicing in Versailles.

That difference in preparation time is what makes Rodgers’ preferred schedule stand out. New Orleans has had several more days to settle in ahead of Sunday’s meeting at Stade de France, which will host the first NFL regular-season game in France.

Not everyone in Pittsburgh sees the Thursday departure as a problem. Offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio told Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley that his previous international trips followed a similar schedule without causing issues. The team’s plan was to finish most of its game preparation before leaving the United States.

Defensive lineman Keeanu Benton also said coach Mike McCarthy emphasized treating the trip as a business trip, with the late departure helping the Steelers remain focused on football.

The time difference adds another wrinkle. Paris is six hours ahead of Pittsburgh on Friday, but European clocks change Saturday night, leaving a five-hour difference by kickoff. The Steelers have a short window to adjust.

Steelers’ Paris Trip Takes Another Turn Before Saints Game

The travel schedule wasn’t the only complication Friday. The Steelers had planned a short practice at Stade de France soon after arriving, but strong wind and rain forced them to cancel the session.

McCarthy said the team had prepared two options for its arrival. The decision to skip the on-field work was made before the plane landed because of the weather, with a regular Saturday practice still on the schedule.

The game also comes amid demonstrations and security concerns around Paris. A planned Steelers fan event was canceled, and the U.S. State Department advised Americans attending Sunday’s game to avoid demonstrations and remain aware of their surroundings, according to The Associated Press’ Ken Maguire.

Rodgers, however, expressed confidence in the league’s handling of those concerns. In another post from DeFabo, the quarterback explained why he still felt comfortable playing in Paris.

“I definitely think that the NFL is alert to what’s going on. This game means a lot to the NFL. If it was unsafe, then I’m sure we wouldn’t be here,” Rodgers said.

Unlike last year’s trip to Dublin, the Steelers won’t have a bye week after returning home. They host the Cleveland Browns the following Sunday, leaving another quick turnaround after the transatlantic flight.

The Steelers are 4-2 after their overtime win against Tampa Bay and will face the Saints at 8:30 a.m. Central time Sunday. For Rodgers, the question about arriving sooner is settled for this trip. Pittsburgh now has to work with the schedule it chose.