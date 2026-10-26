Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Has NFL Coach Believing ‘This Thing Has a Chance’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won three straight games and sit at 5-2 after Sunday’s 16-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Paris. But for one NFL coach familiar with Aaron Rodgers’ career, the bigger development wasn’t simply another win.

It was how Rodgers looked making a handful of plays that reminded the coach of the quarterback who spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Those moments have changed his outlook on what Pittsburgh might accomplish this season.

NFL Coach Makes Playoff Prediction After Aaron Rodgers’ Performance

In his Oct. 26 column, The Athletic’s Mike Sando reported the reaction of an unnamed coach who has closely followed Rodgers throughout his career. The coach saw enough in Pittsburgh’s win over New Orleans to offer an encouraging assessment of the Steelers’ postseason outlook.

“They actually could win a playoff game,” the coach told Sando.

The optimism centered on three third-down plays, each requiring something different from the 42-year-old quarterback. Rodgers went deep, made a throw while moving outside the pocket and used his legs to keep the ball away from New Orleans late in the fourth quarter.

The first came on third-and-14 in the second quarter. Rodgers connected with DK Metcalf for 51 yards, placing the ball deep downfield and setting up a 4-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Washington. It was Pittsburgh’s only touchdown of the game.

Later, Rodgers stepped up and broke left before delivering a 20-yard completion across his body to Brandon Smith on third-and-6. The catch moved the Steelers to the Saints’ 14-yard line and helped set up a Chris Boswell field goal.

Then came the play that helped put the game away. With 2:49 remaining and Pittsburgh facing another third-and-6, Rodgers scrambled for eight yards and a first down. The Steelers never gave the ball back.

Aaron Rodgers Gives Steelers Coach Reason for Optimism

The coach told Sando that Rodgers’ flashes were only part of why Pittsburgh looked more capable of competing in the postseason.

“This thing has a chance,” the coach said. “The strong defense (fifth in expected points added per play) and run game (fourth in EPA per rush) are what make it really compelling.”

Pittsburgh held New Orleans to just 18 rushing yards while running for 148 itself. Jaylen Warren accounted for 101 yards on 18 carries, and Rico Dowdle added 41 yards on nine attempts.

Rodgers finished 19-of-30 passing for 212 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. The Steelers converted 10 of 16 third downs after struggling in those situations earlier this season, with Rodgers responsible for several of the most important conversions.

The victory also marked a third consecutive win for Pittsburgh, which has leaned on its defense and rushing attack throughout the streak. The Saints scored just 10 points and were shut out in the second half. Boswell converted all three field-goal attempts, accounting for nine of Pittsburgh’s 16 points. Washington’s four-yard catch provided the only touchdown as the Steelers kept control late.

For a Steelers team looking to make a postseason run in what Rodgers has said will be his final season, all that was enough to change one coach’s expectations.