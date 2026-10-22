Steelers’ $68M Star Floated for Player-for-Player Swap With Bears, Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten off to a 4-2 start, and their defense has been one of the reasons why. But with the NFL trade deadline approaching, one of their most productive pass rushers, Alex Highsmith, is again drawing attention as a potential trade candidate.

Highsmith has been a steady presence opposite T.J. Watt, yet Pittsburgh’s investment in Nick Herbig has kept questions about Highsmith’s future alive. Now, two teams with playoff hopes have been named as possible destinations, including one the Steelers know all too well.

Alex Highsmith Named Trade Fit for Browns, Bears

In his Oct. 22 trade deadline big board, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper listed Highsmith among 50 players who could be moved before the Nov. 10 deadline. He listed the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears as potential fits for the 29-year-old outside linebacker.

Popper, however, indicated that Pittsburgh would need something more useful for its current roster than a package of draft picks.

“The Steelers started 4-2, and coordinator Patrick Graham’s defense has been a top-five unit by EPA per play. As such, trading Highsmith — who led the team in pressures through six weeks with 19 — would likely happen only in a player-for-player swap. The Steelers need upgrades in the secondary and at receiver. They signed Nick Herbig to a $100 million extension in June. Herbig played only 53 percent of the defensive snaps through the first six weeks,” Popper wrote.

Both potential destinations are 4-2 entering Week 7. Chicago has won three of its last four games, most recently defeating the Atlanta Falcons 31-23, while Cleveland beat the Baltimore Ravens 13-10 on Sunday.

The Browns present an especially complicated possibility. They share the AFC North lead with Pittsburgh and Baltimore and already defeated the Steelers 27-24 on Oct. 1. Sending Highsmith to a division rival in the middle of a tight race would come with an obvious competitive risk.

Steelers Have Reasons to Keep Alex Highsmith

Highsmith has three sacks in six games this season, behind only Watt’s 4.5 on the team. He finished 2025 with 9.5 sacks and recorded a career-high 14.5 in 2022. His 48 career sacks help explain why another team might see him as an immediate upgrade.

The Steelers also have a pressing need at receiver. Michael Pittman Jr. is out with a foot injury, and Roman Wilson was placed on injured reserve with a finger injury. DK Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard have been left to shoulder much of the passing-game workload.

There is a secondary question, too. Pittsburgh traded cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month for a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-rounder. Moving another established defensive starter would be a much different decision if the return doesn’t address one of those immediate needs.

Herbig’s extension gives Pittsburgh another experienced pass rusher, and second-year linebacker Jack Sawyer adds depth. Still, Highsmith has made clear he doesn’t want to leave.

“I want to be a Steeler for life,” Highsmith told Steelers Now’s Chris Ward during training camp. He also said he wanted to help bring another Super Bowl to Pittsburgh.

Highsmith was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a groin issue. He remains under contract through 2027.

The bigger question before Nov. 10 is whether any team, particularly Cleveland or Chicago, would be willing to give Pittsburgh the kind of player it needs right now.