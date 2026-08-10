Steelers Floated to Land Baker Mayfield in Revenge Move Against Buccaneers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set for one final season with Aaron Rodgers, and the question of who plays quarterback after that is already generating names. In Mike Florio’s opinion, he thinks it will be Baker Mayfield.

On Monday’s episode of the Pardon My Take podcast, Florio floated Mayfield as a realistic target for the Steelers in 2027, and suggested the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star might even take less money to make it happen.

The reasoning runs straight through Mayfield’s history of playing with a chip on his shoulder.

More Steelers On Heavy: Steelers Make Short List to Potentially Pursue Baker Mayfield

Mike Florio Floats Baker Mayfield to the Steelers on ‘Pardon My Take’

Mayfield and the Buccaneers failed to agree on an extension before his self-imposed training camp deadline, leaving the former No. 1 overall pick to play out the final year of his three-year, $100 million deal. Mayfield admitted he felt “disrespected a little bit” by the lack of a new contract, and Florio thinks that slight could follow Tampa Bay into next offseason.

“Baker Mayfield is no different than the guy that he was when he was drafted first overall by the Browns in 2018, and they pissed him off,” Florio said “And what happens when you piss off Baker Mayfield?”

The answer, in Florio’s telling, is that Mayfield bets on himself, even if it costs him.

“He could take less, just as a middle finger to the Buccaneers for not paying him when they had the chance,” Florio said.

Then he named the landing spot.

“I could see him taking less money to go to Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh is the perfect — it just feels like the perfect destination for him,” Florio said.

Why the Steelers Make Sense for Baker Mayfield in 2027

The timing is what makes the idea more than noise. Rodgers has said the 2026 season will be the last of his career, which puts Pittsburgh right back in the quarterback market next spring. Behind him, the Steelers are counting on Will Howard, Drew Allar and Mason Rudolph, none of whom has proven he’s a long-term answer.

Florio has been beating this drum for weeks. Back in June, on his Pro Football Talk podcast, he said he’d chase Mayfield without hesitation if he ran Pittsburgh’s front office.

“I would make a beeline for Baker Mayfield,” Florio said at the time, calling the quarterback “a spring chicken in comparison to Aaron Rodgers.”

Mayfield made the Pro Bowl and threw 40-plus touchdown passes at his peak in Tampa Bay, a far cry from the quarterback who bounced through three teams in 2022. That resume is why Florio has repeatedly pointed to head coach Mike McCarthy and the Steelers as the ideal spot, arguing a proven starter would beat rolling the dice on unproven arms.

The fit tracks on paper. Mayfield rebuilt his career in Tampa Bay after stops in Cleveland, Carolina and Los Angeles, turning into one of the league’s more productive starters over the past two seasons. He plays with an edge, and he’s exactly the kind of proven veteran a win-now franchise like the Steelers tends to chase.

There’s a long way to go before any of it becomes real. Mayfield and the Buccaneers have a full season to repair the relationship, and Pittsburgh’s plan could shift if Howard or Allar seizes the job. But a team that will need a quarterback and a quarterback who might want to prove a point make for a tidy match.

Florio is betting it ends in Pittsburgh.