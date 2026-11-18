The Pittsburgh Steelers once had a promising young cornerback in Beanie Bishop Jr., who intercepted Aaron Rodgers twice during a memorable rookie season. Two years later, the former starter is trying to find his way back into the NFL.

Bishop hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2024, and his career has included a three-game suspension and multiple roster moves. But a new assessment suggests the 26-year-old still has a path back, potentially through spring football.

Former Steelers CB Beanie Bishop Jr. Gets NFL Comeback Support

In a look at players entering the 2027 UFL Draft who deserve another NFL opportunity, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox included Bishop among his 12 selections.

Knox argued that Bishop’s time in Pittsburgh provided enough evidence that he can contribute at the highest level. He pointed to Bishop’s 59.5 opposing passer rating allowed in coverage during the 2024 season.

Knox believes Bishop “should get the chance to rejuvenate his NFL stock in the spring.”

That would likely mean making a UFL roster and getting back on the field after two seasons without a regular-season NFL appearance. Bishop is listed among the players eligible for the league’s upcoming draft, although being included in the prospect pool doesn’t guarantee he’ll be selected.

Knox also acknowledged a limitation: At 5-foot-10 and 184 pounds, Bishop may be viewed primarily as a slot cornerback rather than an outside starter.

Beanie Bishop Made Early Impact With Steelers

Bishop joined Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia in 2024. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games, starting six, and finished with 39 tackles, four interceptions, seven passes defended and a fumble recovery.

His biggest night came against the New York Jets, when he intercepted Rodgers twice in a 37-15 Steelers win. The first takeaway helped Pittsburgh cut into a first-half deficit. His second came with a 41-yard return that set up another touchdown.

Bishop earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honors after recording three interceptions across two October games, a remarkable achievement for a rookie who hadn’t been selected in the draft. Rodgers, of course, is now Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback.

But the momentum didn’t carry into a second season. The Steelers waived Bishop during roster cuts in 2025 and brought him back on their practice squad before releasing him in November. He never appeared in a regular-season game that year.

Suspension and Bears Release Preceded Bishop’s UFL Opportunity

Bishop joined the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad late in 2025 and signed a reserve/futures contract for 2026. His next opportunity came with a setback.

NewOrleans.Football’s Mike Triplett reported in March that Bishop had been suspended for the first three games of the 2026 season for violating the NFL’s substances of abuse policy.

New Orleans later released him, and he joined the Chicago Bears before the regular season. Chicago waived him with an injury designation and eventually reached an injury settlement in September, returning him to free agency.

His exit from Chicago came without another regular-season appearance after his promising rookie year in Pittsburgh.

The UFL’s 2027 draft begins Wednesday, with the first two rounds scheduled for NFL Network. Bishop’s inclusion in Knox’s list is an endorsement of another chance, not confirmation of an NFL offer or a UFL selection.

The next step is finding a roster spot and recreating some of the ball production that once made him a promising young Steelers defensive back.