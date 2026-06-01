New Steelers Breakout Candidate Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an intriguing season ahead of them. After hiring new head coach Mike McCarthy to take over for Mike Tomlin and then re-signing future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this team has a chance to be a real contender in the AFC. Part of that reason is also the list of the team’s potential breakout players.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, veteran tight end Darnell Washington is set to be one of the team’s breakout players. While he likely won’t become a superstar, he has the chance to take another big leap.

Darnell Washington Is a Catalyst for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Here is what Knox wrote about Washington being a top breakout candidate for the Steelers in 2026:

“Fourth-year tight end Darnell Washington won’t earn Pro Bowl consideration, but he could see another significant jump after setting career highs in receptions and receiving yards last season. While the Steelers did draft Riley Nowakowski in the fifth round, they also released Jonnu Smith early in the offseason. Fans should get their first good look at Washington in Mike McCarthy’s offense in camp.”

Standing at 6’7″ and weighing well over 300 pounds, Washington is a matchup nightmare for any defender. Whether he is blocking in the run game or sneaking out into the passing game, the former two-time national champion should not be messed with. While he only recorded 31 receptions and 364 receiving yards last season, he has the chance to put even better numbers in this new campaign. As Knox previously wrote, it is going to be intriguing to see him play in Mike McCarthy’s offense.

The Steelers’ Offense is More Loaded Than Most May Think

The Steelers have an offense that is very underrated. Not only do they have their legendary quarterback back in the fold for his final season, but they also made multiple moves to upgrade the talent on offense. After trading for Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf last offseason, Pittsburgh traded for two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The organization also ended up signing back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle to pair with Jaylen Warren. In the NFL Draft, Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard was selected by the Steelers on day two.

If Washington can emerge as an even greater force this season, he and veteran Pat Freiermuth could form a nice duo. With the way Rodgers played last season, he and McCarthy have a solid chance to lead the Steelers back to an elite level, especially on the offensive side of the ball. In his last full season under McCarthy’s leadership in 2016, Rodgers recorded 40 passing touchdowns and probably should’ve won another MVP. With an improved offense and a better, more familiar offensive coach in the fold, Rodgers can turn back the clock one final time in his legendary career.