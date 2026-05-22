Steelers’ Broderick Jones Drops Troubling Injury Admission During OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers OTA practices are officially underway, but offensive tackle Broderick Jones remains one of the biggest question marks surrounding the team after revealing he underwent spinal fusion surgery this offseason.

Jones, who has appeared in 45 games with 38 starts during his first three NFL seasons, is currently participating in individual drills during OTAs. However, he has yet to be cleared for team activities, and according to his recent comments, there’s still no clear timetable for his return.

Broderick Jones Comments On When He Will Return

“I don’t really have a timeline,” Jones said, via Chris Harlan of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “They didn’t really give me a timeline. They’re just monitoring it day by day, and we go from there.”

The timing of the injury situation makes things even more complicated for Pittsburgh heading into the 2026 season. Earlier this offseason, the Steelers declined Jones’ fifth-year option before later selecting offensive tackle Max Iheanachor in the first round of the NFL Draft at No. 21 overall.

That decision already raised eyebrows considering Jones was expected to be a long-term fixture on the offensive line after being selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, with Iheanachor entering the picture and Jones still recovering from a serious neck procedure, there are legitimate questions about how the depth chart could shake out whenever Jones is healthy enough to return.

“It’s all a business at the end of the day,” Jones said. “I’m coming off a neck injury. Nobody knows what the future holds for me. Of course, they have to do what they do to protect themselves at the end of the day. I don’t have any ill will or anything toward them. I’m down to help Max wherever he needs me. Because at the end of the day, all of us got to be ready.”

Steelers’ Offensive Line Future Suddenly Looks Different

Even before Jones revealed that he underwent spinal fusion surgery, there were already signs the Steelers were preparing for major changes along the offensive line.

Just days before the 2026 NFL Draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Jones had suffered a setback while recovering from the neck injury he initially sustained late in the 2025 season. Pittsburgh’s response shortly after was hard to ignore with Iheanachor’s selection in the draft.

It’s a move that may end up reshaping the franchise’s long-term plans at left tackle.

NFL analyst Ben Solak recently suggested Jones was already facing pressure before the injury concerns escalated.

“Jones’ play was already shaky enough that an early pick on a developmental tackle would have been more than justified,” Solak wrote.

For now, the Steelers appear willing to be patient with Jones’ recovery. But if Iheanachor takes advantage of first-team reps during training camp and establishes himself early, it could make Jones’ road back to a starting role much more difficult once he’s finally cleared to return.

Then again, Jones may ask for a trade as former Steelers offensive lineman Trai Essex suggested recently.

“With Broderick, I think it might be prudent for him to maybe request a trade because I think he still has a lot of value, a lot of athleticism. He’s still young, and he’s shown that he is capable of playing and improving throughout the year. And so, I think he still might be the odd man out when you consider that we have two first-round tackles probably ahead of him right now,” Essex said on The Snap Count podcast with co-host Charlie Batch.