Steelers Called Out for Not Being a ‘Serious Organization’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long, storied history of being one of the most consistently successful teams in the NFL. There aren’t many losing seasons to count, especially after 1971.

Former head coach Mike Tomlin kept that tradition going during his 19-year tenure, never posting a losing campaign. But in some ways, that was part of the problem. While he never had a losing record, he also failed to pull the Steelers out of mediocrity over the last several years.

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur said this wasn’t just a Tomlin problem, but something that ran throughout the organization.

Steelers Receive A Harsh Reality Check

If new head coach Mike McCarthy can produce a winning season in Year 1, he’ll make it 20 straight years of non-losing football in Pittsburgh. But is that the ultimate goal?

According to Tafur, the Steelers simply aren’t a serious organization, saying the way they handled Aaron Rodgers‘ return proves it and will ultimately keep them stuck in mediocrity.

“It’s not the sexiest storyline, but the Steelers are shooting for their 20th straight non-losing season, but this time without Mike Tomlin,” Tafur wrote. “Aaron Rodgers, 42, decided he wanted to come back, and the Steelers aren’t a serious organization, so they said sure.”

The beginning of the offseason played out dramatically between Rodgers and the Steelers, who never seemed to have a good idea whether he would be returning, despite the fact he and McCarthy remained in contact. The entire situation played out poorly.

Plus, the future at quarterback is in flux anyway, with Rodgers presumably retiring at the end of the season. The job could then be left to Will Howard, Drew Allar, another free agent or perhaps a quarterback selected in next year’s draft.

Either way, the team has done a poor job at finding their next franchise quarterback. Catering to Rodgers unique demands was just further proof of that, not to mention the organization’s structure.

Can The Steelers Go Beyond Their Standard In 2026?

The Steelers have a projected win total of 8.5, according to BetMGM. That would be business as usual for a team that has finished with either nine or 10 wins in each of the last five seasons.

“There is enough defensive talent here, and I really like the addition of Michael Pittman Jr., so congratulations to Pittsburgh. Nine wins and they’re irrelevant once again,” Tafur wrote.

As you’ve read, Tafur’s comments aren’t exactly flattering toward the Steelers. Quite the opposite.

Remember, despite going 10-7 for the third straight year last season, Pittsburgh needed a win over the Baltimore Ravens in the regular-season finale just to win the AFC North and secure a playoff berth.

Then, in their only playoff appearance they were blown out, 30-6, by the Houston Texans. It’s now been a decade since the team has won a playoff game.

When you break it down, this is a strange season ahead for the Steelers. With Tomlin gone, nothing feels as certain. Yet with McCarthy now leading the way, it could still end up looking like a familiar season.

But nine wins or a “non-losing season” can’t be the measuring stick every year. This is a franchise that badly needs a makeover. Don’t expect that to happen in 2026, though. There’s still too much familiarity around the organization for that to happen.