Steelers Linked to 6-Foot-3 ‘Better’ WR Than Recent Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent another offseason trying to reshape their offense around Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., adding second round pick Germie Bernard. But one early 2027 NFL mock draft already has Pittsburgh going right back to the wide receiver well.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards projected Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman to the Steelers with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Coleman is listed at 6-foot-3, 204 pounds and currently ranks as CBS Sports’ No. 5 overall prospect and No. 2 wide receiver.

The wording Edwards used to describe the potential pick of Coleman is especially telling, however.

Steelers Could Get ‘Better Player’ at WR One Year Later

Pittsburgh did eventually address wide receiver last April, just later than everyone expected, in the second round at No. 47 overall.

Pittsburgh traded up from No. 53 to No. 47 to select Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard. The Steelers also sent Indianapolis picks No. 135 and No. 237 while receiving No. 249 back.

That came one night after Pittsburgh used the No. 21 overall pick on Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor.

“It is well-documented Pittsburgh had been interested in a wide receiver this year,” Edwards wrote. “A year later, the Steelers get a better player at the position and perhaps Max Iheanachor brings stability to the right tackle position.”

Edwards did not specifically say Coleman is better than Bernard. But it’s difficult not to make that assumption.

The Steelers wanted a receiver but ultimately spent significant draft capital to move up for one in Round 2, and now Edwards has them returning to the position for a prospect he ranks fifth overall.

Bernard entered Pittsburgh as a versatile receiver capable of playing inside or outside. Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio praised Bernard’s versatility after the pick and called him a “real productive player.”

Coleman, however, is already being viewed as one of the premier talents in the entire 2027 class.

Cam Coleman Brings Top-Five Status to Steelers Projection

Coleman’s college production has started to match that lofty billing.

Coleman transferred from Auburn after leading the Tigers with 56 catches for 708 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore in 2025.

He made an immediate impact with the Longhorns this season, catching three passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns against Texas State in his debut. Coleman then added three catches for 35 yards in Texas’ 24-23 comeback win over No. 1 Ohio State.

Overall, through two games, Coleman has six receptions for 105 yards and two scores.

His size would give Pittsburgh another bigger target in a receiver room that already includes DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., while Bernard is still beginning his NFL career.

There is plenty of time for Coleman’s stock and Pittsburgh’s needs to change before next April. Edwards also noted that his draft order was based on reverse Super Bowl odds, not a final season projection.

Still, the wording around Coleman is what makes this prediction stand out.

Pittsburgh spent considerable resources to get Bernard in 2026. One year later, Edwards already sees the Steelers potentially coming back for what he views as a “better player” at the same position.

Bernard didn’t record a catch in the Steelers 20-13 Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons.