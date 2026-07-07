Steelers Urged to Sign 335-Pound, 114-Start Veteran Before Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ training camp is still a few weeks away, but between now and then, the team could still make notable additions to strengthen its roster ahead of the 2026 season.

When it comes to 2026, protecting Aaron Rodgers will be paramount. The 42-year-old quarterback is returning for what is expected to be his final NFL season, making the offensive line one of the most important position groups on the roster.

And right now, there are still some obvious questions that need to be answered.

What Options Do Steelers Have On Offensive Line?

The Steelers may have a conundrum at left tackle entering training camp. Last year’s starter, Broderick Jones, is still recovering from injury with no clear timetable for his return. As a result, Pittsburgh’s coaching staff has been forced to shuffle pieces along the offensive line while also preparing first-round pick Max Iheanachor for a larger role.

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo believes it would be wise for the Steelers to make a move for 6-foot-6, 335-pound veteran Cam Robinson.

“On paper, the Steelers don’t need another tackle with Troy Fautanu and Dylan Cook slated to start with Broderick Jones and rookie first-round pick Max Iheanachor behind them,” DeArdo wrote. “But given Jones’ ongoing neck situation (his playing status remains up in the air after having spinal fusion surgery) and Iheanachor’s inexperience, it would make sense for Pittsburgh to acquire a veteran tackle in the event that something happens to either Fautanu or Cook.

“While he’s been hampered by technical lapses, Robinson is a crafty veteran with 114 career starts under his belt. Last season, he had a career-best 92.1% pass-block win rate.”

If the Steelers signed Robinson, he would be entering his 10th NFL season and joining his fifth NFL team.

In 2025, Robinson played in the AFC North with the Cleveland Browns after being traded from the Houston Texans. He started 13 games and appeared in 16, allowing eight sacks and 11 quarterback hits. According to Pro Football Focus, he posted a career-low 56.2 pass-blocking grade.

Offensive Line Questions Remain for Steelers

How the Steelers’ offensive line sorts itself out could become one of the biggest storylines of training camp.

The uncertainty surrounding Jones was a major reason Pittsburgh selected Iheanachor with the No. 21 overall pick. Whether the rookie will be ready to start by Week 1, however, remains an open question.

Steelers Depot’s Dave Bryan believes that’s ultimately the plan, though likely on the right side.

“The Steelers will attempt to fast-track Iheanachor as quickly as possible throughout training camp and the preseason, and he should get a chance to battle to be the team’s Week 1 starting right tackle,” Bryan wrote. “Even so, it might take the Steelers coaching staff a bit of time to refine Iheanachor and thus get him to a level where they can trust him to start.”

As for left tackle, Pittsburgh gave Fautanu reps at the position during the spring. However, he has played exclusively on the right side during his NFL career.

That leaves the Steelers with several moving pieces and no guaranteed answers entering camp. If the coaching staff determines the offensive line isn’t coming together as quickly as hoped, Robinson could become a realistic option. According to Spotrac, his projected market value sits at a one-year, $13.1 million contract.