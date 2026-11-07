Steelers’ Predicted QB Move Gets Comp to Struggling AFC Starter

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already invested a third-round pick in a potential quarterback of the future, but a new mock draft suggests they could get another opportunity to land a franchise passer.

FOX Sports has Pittsburgh selecting Oregon’s Dante Moore with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, comparing him to Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. The prediction would give the Steelers another young quarterback to develop after Aaron Rodgers‘ expected retirement.

Steelers Projected to Draft C.J. Stroud-Like Quarterback

In his latest first-round projection, FOX Sports’ Rob Rang sent Moore to Pittsburgh at No. 27 and listed Stroud as his NFL player comparison.

Rang doesn’t believe quarterback is Pittsburgh’s intended first-round priority after drafting Drew Allar. However, he sees a scenario in which Moore’s availability changes the Steelers’ thinking.

Rang described Moore as “the most talented passer in this class” and suggested his injury-shortened season could cause him to slide into Pittsburgh’s range.

If that happens, Rang wrote, “it would make sense for Pittsburgh to adjust its plan.”

The comparison is notable because Stroud immediately established himself as an NFL starter after Houston selected him second overall in 2023. He threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions during his rookie season.

Moore’s college production helps explain why he’s considered such a promising prospect.

The former five-star recruit completed 71.8% of his passes for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during his first season starting for Oregon in 2025.

He appeared headed for another productive campaign, completing 69 of 99 passes for 926 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions before suffering a concussion against USC.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has since said he doesn’t anticipate Moore returning this season, leaving the quarterback with a shortened evaluation window before potentially entering the NFL Draft.

His projected draft stock has changed considerably.

Rang previously had Moore going second overall to Miami in an earlier FOX Sports mock draft. His latest prediction has the quarterback falling all the way to Pittsburgh late in the first round.

Drew Allar Investment Complicates Steelers’ Quarterback Plans

The Steelers selected Allar 76th overall in the 2026 draft and signed him to a four-year rookie contract. Pittsburgh made that investment knowing Rodgers had said his second season with the organization would be his last in the NFL.

Allar brought considerable experience from Penn State, where he started 35 games and passed for 7,402 yards and 61 touchdowns over four seasons.

Rang’s mock illustrates the difference between developing an existing prospect and passing up a quarterback the scouting department might rate substantially higher.

If Moore is available late in the first round, the Steelers would have to weigh their confidence in Allar against the opportunity to acquire a player once projected near the top of the draft.

Pittsburgh enters its bye week at 6-2, with Rodgers helping the team lead the AFC North. A playoff run could put the Steelers near the back of the first round, although the precise draft order remains far from settled.

There’s also uncertainty surrounding Moore’s future.

His injury has left him with a decision about whether to enter the draft or return to Oregon. Lanning has declined to speculate about which direction his quarterback will take.

For Pittsburgh, that means the opportunity Rang envisions isn’t guaranteed to exist. But if Moore declares and slides as projected, general manager Omar Khan could face an intriguing decision about the team’s long-term quarterback plans, regardless of what the Steelers have already invested in Allar.